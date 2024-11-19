The Arizona Diamondbacks and Jordan Montgomery had a rocky relationship in 2024. After he did not get a long-term deal in free agency, the 2023 World Champion flipped sides and went from the Rangers to Arizona. He was brutal in 2024, posting a 6.23 ERA and serving a stint in the bullpen. It looks like Jordan Montgomery is on the trade block to end the relationship. Could the Reds, Tigers, Guardians, or Braves make the move?

Montgomery picked up his player option for 2025, worth $22.5 million. He will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, so a team could ask Arizona to eat some money to make the deal worth it. Plus, there are plenty of great starting pitchers available in free agency. That means the smaller-market teams should be the ones in on Montgomery. And they should make the deal soon before the big fish come swirling if they are left without an ace in free agency.

Which team needs Montgomery the most? And where could he sign long-term to finish off his career?

Top option: The Tigers create a solid one-two punch

The Detroit Tigers had an incredible 2024 season, largely because of their likely Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. The lefty was unbelievable, posting an AL-best 2.39 ERA in the regular season. He then shut down the Houston Astros in the AL Wild Card Series and had one great outing in the ALDS. While they are in the mix for Jack Flaherty, Montgomery would be a cheaper option.

The biggest pitcher trade piece on the board is Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox. While the Southsiders are not going to be competitive anytime soon, they likely won't trade him within their division. That points all of the signs to Montgomery, who could come in and create a great lefty-lefty duo in the Motor City.

After their great year, the front office has to reward their team with a big acquisition. Their lack of starting pitching depth hurt them tremendously in the postseason, so a pitcher makes the most sense. If they can afford the one year of Montgomery, they should make the move.

#2: Jordan Montgomery becomes a Cincinnati Red

In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles have traded pieces from their rebuild for MLB-ready players to enter their competitive window. While the Reds have not had as much success as the Orioles, they have to press the ‘go' button eventually. Elly De La Cruz is a star, they have plenty of players coming back from injury, and are in a winnable division. With a need for starting pitchers, they should make this move.

The Reds will likely need the Diamondbacks to eat some money to make the deal work. That is okay because they have a deep farm system and making the deal won't crush their pipeline. With a locked-in infield, they could trade a prospect like Sammy Stafura and it would not hurt them. When Nick Martinez accepted the $21.5 million Qualifying Offer, he became the highest-paid player on the team. Montgomery at full freight would eclipse him.

Hunter Greene, Martinez, and Montgomery would create a solid rotation to enter the season with. The Brewers are incredible at developing pitchers and the Pirates have a great rotation as well. The Reds need great pitching to make the playoffs next season and Montgomery can help.

#3: Guardians make a big pitching trade

Shane Bieber was the forgotten man during the Guardians' 2024 campaign. After suffering a UCL injury early in the season, Bieber missed the entire division-winning campaign. He is now a free agent and is looking to cash in, as it might be his only opportunity. That search likely does not include the Guardians, who are not known for spending big. To replace him, they should target Jordan Montgomery.

The Guardians are another team that would have to give up a bigger-name prospect to get the Diamondbacks to eat money. Montgomery's $22.5 million cap hit would be the highest on the team, so they will likely look for some relief. They had four starters post a negative bWAR last season, which needs to be improved. Montgomery would be a great option.

#4: Braves pivot to Jordan Montgomery

The Braves have a massive pitching free agent in Max Fried to court this offseason. If they can keep their star around, they'll be out on Montgomery. With Spencer Strider, Chris Sale, and Fried, they'll have one of the best rotations in the National League. If Fried leaves, they will likely look for a new pitcher. While Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell could be options, they might turn to Montgomery.

A trade for a pitcher who appears at the end of his career has worked for the Braves multiple times. Both Charlie Morton and Sale have been exceptional for Atlanta and Montgomery could do the same.