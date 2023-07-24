The Cleveland Guardians always scrap and often play above their talent level. That is just the clubhouse culture manager Terry Francona and the organization have helped cultivate these last several years. You can never count them out. Though, their postseason prospects just took a massive hit following a devastating roster move.

Cleveland is moving ace and 2020 American League Cy Young Shane Bieber to the 60-day injured list with elbow inflammation, according to MLB.com's Mandy Bell. It is a corresponding transaction to lefty Daniel Norris' call-up and Tim Herrin's demotion. Bieber was initially placed on the 15-day IL on July 15th.

The negative prognosis rules out the 28-year-old until Sept. 10th, but given the area of concern fans will naturally assume the worst and not factor in the right-hander for the remainder of their 2023 plans. Despite posting a respectable 3.77 ERA in 19 starts, Bieber has not looked his best for most of the season. His absence is still a massive blow to the Guardians' AL Central hopes, though.

They have gotten by to this point and boast a top-10 ERA in the MLB, but losing arms around this time of year can be severely costly. The front office is also unlikely to look to the trade market for more depth, given the team's 49-50 record. The Minnesota Twins currently hold a three-game divisional lead over the Guardians.

The bad news is at least coming before a seven-game stretch against the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox, some of the worst the AL has to offer. Cleveland will just try to do what it often does. Survive.