One of the best starting pitchers is part of the free agency market this offseason in Max Fried. After spending his first eight years with the Atlanta Braves, the lefty could be on the move. Plenty of ace-caliber pitchers are on the market, including Corbin Burnes, but Fried is a special pitcher. Teams from all over the league will be involved in free agency, including the Braves, and his payday will be large. What are the five best options for Max Fried in free agency?

Fried, just like every starter of his caliber, will cost a pretty penny. The Athletic projects his contract at seven years and $174 million, which would take him through his age-37 season. Only certain teams can afford a pitcher with such a high cap hit. There were only ten pitchers with larger annual values than his projected $24.8 million. Three of those players are on the Dodgers and two are on the Yankees.

Where will the pitcher land this offseason? Despite taking a slight step back in 2024, he is still expected to break the bank and land among the top contenders for the World Series. These are the five best free agency options for Max Fried.

Top option: Max Fried returns to the Braves

Max Fried and Chris Sale were one of the best one-two punches in the National League this year. The veteran Sale is in line for his first career Cy Young award after a bounce-back season. All of that came without Spencer Strider, who missed the entire year with a UCL injury. The three of them would be one of the best rotations in baseball. That alone could be enough to lure him back to Atlanta.

While the Braves had a disappointing season, it was largely because of injuries. Ronald Acuña Jr, Ozzie Albies, and Strider all missed significant time. Despite the injuries, they still made the playoffs but lost to the Padres in the NL Wild Card Series. Fried is a World Champion from the 2021 Braves and they may want to keep that core together. It will be beneficial to both sides for him to be a career Brave.

#2: Pitching in the Windy City

The Chicago Cubs were one of the most disappointing teams in the National League this season. Despite signing Craig Counsell to the richest manager contract in history, they missed the playoffs again. They never competed for the division title and were well out of Wild Card contention. A big free agent acquisition could go a long way to bring expectations back to Wrigley Field.

While Shota Imanaga proved he could be an ace in his rookie season, championship teams have two ace-caliber pitchers. The Yankees needed an ace performance from Carlos Rodon to win the World Series and did not get it. The Dodgers got it from Jack Flaherty and Yoshinobu Yamamoto and won the series. While it will be expensive and they have other issues, the Cubs should replace Jameson Taillon with Max Fried.

#3: An ace lands in Beantown

The Red Sox currently have only two contracts with a $20 million annual value. Rafael Devers and Trevor Story have those deals but more will need to be signed for this rebuild to end. Boston can start by signing Max Fried to a massive contract this offseason. They gave Chris Sale a $20 million deal in 2020, marking their most recent pitcher contract of that value. Fried will break that barrier, one Sox fans are desperately hoping breaks soon.

Lucas Giolito missed the entire season while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2024. He was signed to a one-year deal with a player option for 2025, which he exercised. The former White Sox pitcher has a vesting option, so this one-two punch could be lethal for two seasons. If the Red Sox are going to get out of this rebuild, they need to sign a pitcher like Max Fried.

#4: Max Fried is the new King of Queens

While the 2024 season was a rousing success for the New York Mets, they are still expected to spend in free agency. They are in a position to sign Juan Soto and need a new rotation after their makeshift group from 2024 succeeded. Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, and Jose Quintana are all free agents and at least two are likely leaving. Fried is a great fit to top the rotation.

While the Braves and Mets are archrivals, Fried would not be the first player to play for both. Tom Glavine is the most notable, as he finished his career in Queens after earning Hall-of-Fame status in Atlanta. This move may make him the most hated man in Georgia, but Steve Cohen will pay up so fans can't blame him too much.

#5: The Orioles pivot off Corbin Burnes

After a Cy Young-caliber season in a walk year, the Orioles and Corbin Burnes should continue their relationship. He started the All-Star Game for the once-maligned franchise and dominated a playoff start. While their offense let him down late, Burnes and the Birds were a great match. If he leaves in free agency, Baltimore could pivot to Fried.

The Orioles need an ace, as the one thing they have not developed in this rebuild is an ace starting pitcher. Another option, if Burnes leaves, is to try the trade route again with Garrett Crochet. But it is time to lock one in long-term and Fried is a solid fit.

The final decision for Max Fried

Max Fried will return to the Braves on a seven-year contract worth $168 million. He will take a slight hometown discount, as the Braves are one to do. The entire team is built around players on long-term, reasonable contracts. That gives them room to sign players like Fried who do hit free agency.