The Arizona Diamondbacks face a tighter budget for the upcoming MLB offseason after left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery decided to exercise his $22.5 million vesting option for the 2025 season. Montgomery's choice, reported by MLB's Mark Feinsand on X, comes despite the veteran starter experiencing the most challenging season of his career, with a disappointing 6.23 ERA across 25 appearances and 117 innings pitched.

The Diamondbacks now find themselves navigating financial constraints, with projections suggesting they will have only about $28-35 million to address roster needs unless they opt to increase their payroll beyond this year's record-setting levels. Montgomery's decision, who made 21 starts this season surpassing the vesting threshold of 18, poses significant challenges for General Manager Mike Hazen as he looks to strategize for 2025.

With Montgomery's hefty salary commitment now locked in, the Diamondbacks might find themselves unable to retain key free agents such as Christian Walker and Joc Pederson without exceeding their budget. Hazen has also highlighted the need to enhance the bullpen, adding another layer of complexity to the team's offseason plans.

Diamondbacks bring back Jordan Montgomery for the 2025 season

During a press conference following the team’s postseason exit, Hazen expressed optimism about Montgomery’s prospects for improvement in the coming year. However, concerns linger as the pitcher experienced a noticeable decline in velocity, losing nearly 2 MPH on his sinker and fastball compared to his 2023 performance. This decline could impact trade discussions, as potential suitors may be wary of his recent form and diminished velocity.

The Diamondbacks' predicament underscores teams' challenges when high-value options vest for players coming off underperforming seasons. As Arizona looks ahead to the offseason, they will need to make critical decisions on how to allocate limited resources effectively while attempting to stay competitive in the fiercely contested NL West.

Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how Hazen navigates these financial constraints, especially given the pivotal nature of Montgomery's contract in shaping the team's strategy. While not entirely unexpected, the decision to exercise his option puts the Diamondbacks in a tight spot, forcing them to weigh their immediate needs against long-term financial flexibility.

As the offseason unfolds, the Diamondbacks’ management will likely explore various avenues to balance the roster and payroll, perhaps even considering trades to free up budget space. Whatever steps they take, the decision on Montgomery’s contract will undoubtedly be a defining factor in their planning and execution strategy heading into the 2025 MLB season.