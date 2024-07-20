Team USA is currently on a gold-medal streak in the Summer Olympics. The last time Team USA didn't finish with the gold was back in 2004 in Athens.

But since the Redeem Team's formation, Team USA has dominated the competition, taking the gold medal in the last four Olympics. With the rest of the world catching up, it seems that Team USA's gold-medal streak will be tested once again in this year's Paris Olympics.

Nonetheless, Team USA will have plenty of talent at their disposal. Throughout the years, Team USA has fielded its best players in the Summer Games, leading to several iconic moments at the world stage. Let's rank the 10 greatest Team USA plays at the Olympics.

10. Michael Jordan's dunk fest vs. Argentina (1992 Barcelona Olympics)

With Argentina failing to figure out how to defend a star-studded Team USA cast in Barcelona, Michael Jordan made the defense pay. These consecutive blow-by plays led to emphatic dunks in response to Argentina's dunk. Jordan proved that he remains unmatched even against the rest of the world.

9. LeBron James' block with authority vs. Angola (2008 Beijing Olympics)

The Redeem Team's goal was to re-establish Team USA as an unbeatable superpower in basketball. In this play, LeBron James basically sucked the life out of Angola with this emphatic block against Felizardo Ambrosio in one of LeBron James' greatest moments for Team USA.

8. Kevin Durant dazzles vs. Argentina (2016 Rio Olympics)

Kevin Durant was the undisputed leader of Team USA that balled out in the 2016 Rio Olympics. In fact, as a 7-footer with the skills of a scoring guard, few in the NBA could stop him one on one. In fact, even Argentina had to find out the hard way in this play, as KD brought out his bag.

7. Anthony Davis alley-oop vs. Tunisia (2012 London Olympics)

Around this time, it's worth noting that Anthony Davis had yet to play a single minute of NBA basketball. However, even then, Davis sent a message to the rest of the world that he was ready. In fact, this alley-oop poster dunk just proved it.

6. Kyrie Irving relives NBA Finals moment against Australia (2016 Rio Olympics)

Fresh from a 2016 NBA Finals run with the Cleveland Cavaliers that saw the Cavs come back from a 3-1 series deficit, Kyrie Irving is remembered for drilling the dagger 3-pointer that sealed the historic comeback.

Shortly after, Irving decided to suit up for Team USA at the 2016 Rio Olympics. When Australia came close in the final moments, Irving replicated the same shot over his Cavs teammate Matthew Dellavedova to seal the victory.

5. Magic Johnson's no-look pass to Michael Jordan vs. Angola (1992 Barcelona Olympics)

The Dream Team were out to make a statement to the rest of the world when they fielded a star-studded cast. Right from the get-go, Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan made their presence felt in their Olympic opener against Angola. From defense to offense, beautiful music was made between these two iconic NBA superstars when they teamed up together.

4. LeBron James' massive block to a dunk by a Dwyane Wade vs. China (2008 Beijing Olympics)

Speaking of turning good defense to impressive offense, LeBron James did his signature chase-down block on this play against China. But to make matters more interesting, James caught the block with two hands.

This led to a pass to a leaking Dwyane Wade for an easy dunk. Like Peanut Butter and Jelly, it was a glimpse to their eventual partnership in Miami, which led to a pair of championships.

3. Russell Westbrook's one-hand slam vs. Argentina (2012 London Olympics)

Russell Westbrook loved to punish rims in the NBA with his thunderous dunks. It was the same story when he suited up for Team USA in London. In fact, it didn't matter whether anyone was in front, the eventual NBA MVP was running through anyone in his way.

2. Dwyane Wade throws a lob to Kobe Bryant against Greece (2008 Beijing Olympics)

From rivals to teammates when it comes to country and flag, NBA fans will remember the games Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant battled against each other. But when they play for the same side, any opposing team better watch out.

In this loose-ball play, Wade recovered the ball and threw a no-look lob pass to a streaking Black Mamba. Bryant easily dunks it over a pair of Greek defenders. It was a statement play that brought all the momentum in favor of Team USA's side.

1. Vince Carter's poster vs. France (2000 Sydney Olympics)

Arguably known as the dunk heard all over the world, against France, Vince Carter showed to the world why he was half man, half amazing. After stealing the ball, it didn't matter when France's Frederic Wise was protecting the rim. Carter had no regard for human life, all 7 feet of Weis when he soared for this iconic dunk.