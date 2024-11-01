The NBA playoffs feature the best players and teams in the world. Although grizzled veterans and superstars usually take the spotlight with championship stakes up for grabs, there are rare moments in NBA history when a rookie takes center stage.

Most of the time, rookies are in the playoffs to grab some experience. However, there have been times when these youngsters take over the postseason. Here are the 10 most impactful rookies in NBA playoff history, ranked.

The Boston Celtics were on the verge of making the 2018 NBA Finals thanks to the rise of Jayson Tatum. The then-rookie ranks second with the most total points in the playoffs as a rookie with 351, just behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Although the Celtics were eliminated in seven games, Tatum certainly made the NBA world know who he was. He finished with averages of 18.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. Six years later, Tatum and the Celtics finally won another NBA title.

The Miami Heat were a surprise team to make it all the way to the 2020 NBA Finals inside the NBA Bubble. A lot of it had to do with Tyler Herro's brilliant rookie season. In the 2020 Playoffs, Herro averaged 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. In Game 4 against the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals, Herro exploded for 37 points, spiked by five three-pointers.

After drafting him in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Dallas Mavericks finally found a perfect big man to fill their frontcourt needs. Despite being a rookie, Lively was a revelation in the Dallas Mavericks' run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 7.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game. Thanks to his fine play, the Mavs made the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.

7. Manu Ginobili

Although he initially struggled as a rookie, Manu Ginobili picked up the pieces at the perfect time. Ginobili shined bright for the San Antonio Spurs as the team's designated Sixth Man, averaging 9.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per outing. Thanks to Ginobili's play off the bench, the Spurs went on to capture the 2003 NBA championship.

6. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain had a dominant rookie season, capturing both Rookie of the Year honors and the NBA MVP award, becoming only one of two players to accomplish the feat. However, Chamberlain failed to win the NBA championship that year thanks to the Celtics dynasty.

Chamberlain was still dominant, though, as he put up 33.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. His points per game currently ranks second all-time and rebounds first all-time in NBA playoff history among rookies.

5. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also had a dominant rookie season that followed through in the playoffs.

After taking Rookie of the Year honors and becoming an All-Star for the Milwaukee Bucks, Kareem dominated the 1970 postseason by putting up 35.2 points, 16.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. However, he did have to wait one more year to get a taste of the NBA championship.

Still serving as a backup power forward for Cedric Maxwell back in his rookie days, Kevin McHale made the most out of his opportunities in a big way. By patrolling the paint on both ends, the Celtics managed to win the NBA championship in 1981. McHale tallied 8.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. He became one of the few rookies to win an NBA title.

3. Jamaal Wilkes

Speaking of winning a championship in his rookie season, Jamaal Wilkes also had a dream rookie season. He not only won the Rookie of the Year honors, but Wilkes played an instrumental role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship in 1975. He registered 15.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

2. Bill Russell

After entering the NBA, Bill Russell immediately dominated the league with his sheer size and unmatched talent. As a result, Russell led the Celtics to an NBA title, as early as his rookie season. He put up 24.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. In fact, had there been a Finals MVP during his time, Russell would have been the first rookie to win the award.

The only rookie in NBA history to win the NBA Finals MVP was Magic Johnson. As a 6'9 player with the skills of a guard, Johnson often electrified crowds as part of the Showtime Lakers.

He was a vital factor in the Lakers' NBA championship run in 1980, averaging 18.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per outing. In fact, he famously started at center in Game 6 of the Finals in place of league MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who was injured. Johnson put up 42 points and 15 rebounds in the closeout victory.