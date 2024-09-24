Throughout NBA history, there have been plenty of NBA stars that have left legacies that will remembered for generations to come. But while a player can be great, only a handful of have left a significant impact to influence an entire generation of hoopers. Here's the 10 most influential players in NBA history.

10. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Thanks to his unstoppable skyhook, not a lot of NBA stars get associated with a signature shot quite like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The skyhook played an important part in Kareem's career, as he shot his way to six NBA championships, two Finals MVPs, six NBA MVPs, and 19 All-Star Game appearances. In fact, he was the NBA's all-time leading scorer for nearly four decades.

9. Larry Bird

Although he lacked athleticism, Larry Bird's competitiveness and confidence in the clutch allowed him to flourish in the NBA. In fact, he even led the Celtics to three NBA championships. Furthermore, aside from a successful basketball career, Bird continued to succeed in the sport as a coach and an executive.

For a man his size, it's easy to spot Shaquille O'Neal on the court, especially when he decides to just dunk on everybody. O'Neal was successful in the NBA, having won four NBA championships, highlighted by a three-peat with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But aside from his success on the court, O'Neal also succeeded off the court, thanks to his rapping stint and lucrative business ventures as well as his many years as an analyst on TNT.

7. Jerry West

Back in his playing days, Jerry West was the face of the Los Angeles Lakers, leading them to an NBA championship. But more importantly, there's a great reason why West graces the NBA logo.

6. Allen Iverson

Although he's considered to be one of the most polarizing figures in basketball, Allen Iverson is also one of the most influential players in the NBA. Thanks to his killer crossover and streetball style of play, a lot of basketball fans have tried to mimic his unique ball-handling skills that lead to exciting ankle breakers.

5. Magic Johnson

It's safe to say that Magic Johnson was the first player at 6-foot-9 to play the point guard position. But more importantly, he was successful in doing so.

As the centerpiece of the Showtime Lakers, Johnson won five NBA titles, three Finals MVPs, and three NBA MVPs. Thanks to his elite playmaking for his size, Johnson paved the way for position-less basketball, a common sight in the modern NBA.

Considered to be the greatest shooter in the NBA, Stephen Curry currently leads the NBA in most three-point field goals made. As an elite shooter of his class, no one has changed the game the way Curry has done. Thanks to his shooting, defenses are forced to respect three-point attempts in transition.

While it was regarded as a bad shot back in the day, it became a different story when Curry started making them at a high rate. Moreover, thanks to his elite shooting, the NBA ushered in a three-point revolution that coincided with the pace-and-space era. In fact, Curry and the Golden State Warriors shot their way to four NBA championships.

3. LeBron James

Arguably the greatest basketball player in the world, LeBron James has collected various accolades, including four NBA championships, four Finals MVPs, four NBA MVPs, 20 All-Star Game appearances, one NBA Cup, and an NBA Cup MVP.

Equipped with physical strength to go along with all-around skills to match, James has dominated the NBA for several seasons. In fact, he's also pushing away Father Time like no other. But aside from his successes on the court, James' influence transcends to communities, where he has made a significant positive impact by opening schools and speaking up for justice.

2. Kobe Bryant

Thanks to his tough fadeaways and iconic clutch shots, Kobe Bryant's influence has gone through generations of basketball players. In fact, it isn't surprising to hear just about anyone shout “Kobe” when taking a shot in a basketball court or at a garbage can.

But more importantly, it was Bryant's Mamba Mentality which allowed him to win five NBA championships that made a huge imprint on how even normal people can achieve their dreams.

1. Michael Jordan

With Michael Jordan's unreal acrobatics midair while leading the Chicago Bulls to two three-peats, it isn't a surprise that everyone wanted to be like Mike. It's safe to say that Jordan's competitiveness and talent allowed him to dominate the NBA.

Given his generational influence that's still evident today, it's easy to see why Jordan is regarded as the GOAT of basketball. In fact, even Nike launched a special brand just for him since his sneakers have continued to be a hot item even after his retirement years ago.