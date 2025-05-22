It’s not often that a four-time Pro Bowler with a reputation for toughness and consistency is still available in free agency this deep into the NFL offseason. Yet here we are with Nick Chubb. He is one of the most respected running backs of the past decade. Right now, he remains unsigned as teams finalize rosters heading into training camp. Sure, the market for aging running backs has become notoriously unforgiving. However, Chubb’s resume and experience still carry significant weight. Despite questions surrounding his post-injury explosiveness, the 29-year-old still has something to offer the right team in the right system. The only question that remains: which team will take the leap and bring in a back who was once among the very best in the league?

Current Situation

Chubb’s journey over the past two years has been anything but easy. After suffering a devastating MCL and ACL tear in Week 2 of the 2023 season against the Pittsburgh Steelers — an injury many feared would end his career — Chubb remarkably worked his way back to the field in 2024. He appeared in eight games, rushing for 332 yards on 102 carries at just 3.3 yards per attempt. That was the lowest mark of his career. Recall that he averaged over 5.0 yards per carry in five straight seasons from 2018 to 2022. As such, the drop-off was glaring. Of course, context matters: most skill-position players, especially running backs, typically need two full years to regain peak form after a catastrophic knee injury.

From 2019 to 2022, Chubb was undeniably one of the premier backs in football. He tallied a combined 5,345 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns during that four-year span. Not surprisingly, he also earned Pro Bowl nods each year. His vision, balance, and burst made him a nightmare for defenders and a workhorse in Cleveland’s offense. However, with the Browns now seemingly headed toward a rebuild, Chubb appears destined to wear a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career. Note that this was affected by Myles Garrett’s trade request and the restructured backfield centered around Jerome Ford. At this stage, Chubb's best bet is a role in a backfield-by-committee. That's where he can be an effective complement rather than the focal point.

Here we'll try to to look at the teams that are the best fits for Nick Chubb late in the 2025 NFL free agency.

If there’s a marriage that feels natural, it’s Chubb and the Chicago Bears. Yes, Chicago added a few bodies to the running back room this offseason. Still, they waited until the seventh round of the NFL Draft to address the position. That signaled a lack of true urgency to upgrade. D’Andre Swift is the presumed lead back, but he’s always thrived more as a change-of-pace, receiving-oriented option. Pairing him with a seasoned, physical runner like Chubb would give Chicago a far more balanced and punishing attack.

Under new head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears figure to implement a more dynamic offensive scheme centered around Caleb Williams. Chubb could act as a steady veteran presence. He could protect the rookie quarterback with reliable short-yardage gains and clock control. He wouldn't need to shoulder a full workload, too. That's ideal for a player working his way back to form, but his presence could elevate the entire backfield. At this stage of his career, Chubb’s value isn’t just in stats; it’s in what he unlocks for others.

Another intriguing fit is the Houston Texans. They are still trying to identify their long-term backfield solution behind Joe Mixon. Sure, Mixon is penciled in as the starter. However, his efficiency has declined, and the Texans don’t have a true Plan B. Note that Dameon Pierce’s production has regressed each year since his breakout rookie season. His inability to consistently generate chunk plays has left the team searching for answers.

New offensive coordinator Nick Caley is expected to bring a more balanced, run-friendly approach. In which case, having a second veteran in the rotation could help stabilize the ground game. Chubb, even in a reduced role, would offer a more physical running style that Mixon and Pierce. His experience could also serve as an asset in the locker room. This is particularly true for a team eyeing a playoff run in a competitive AFC.

Plus, Houston has the luxury of patience. With no urgent need to force Chubb into a lead role, they could integrate him slowly and lean on him in key situations. That’s a valuable commodity for a team with postseason aspirations.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

This fit might require a bit of imagination, but it makes sense on paper. With Najee Harris now leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers, the Steelers are expected to have Jaylen Warren as their lead back. He has emerged as a dynamic dual-threat RB. However, Warren is not built to carry a full workload. Pittsburgh has often preferred a two-headed approach in the backfield. This is where Chub comes into the frame.

The Steelers value toughness, ball security, and physicality in their runners. These are all hallmarks of Chubb’s game. Pairing him with Warren would give Pittsburgh an ideal 1-2 punch. Warren can do the damage in space, while Chubb can handle inside zone and short-yardage work. This would give the Steelers flexibility on offense. And for Chubb, the Steelers would offer a chance at late-career redemption in a playoff-contending environment.

The only caveat? Pittsburgh spent a third-round pick on Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson. Still, that doesn't necessarily eliminate Chubb from the equation. If anything, it could give him the time to ramp up without pressure. He could also mentor a rookie while serving as a stabilizing option throughout the season.

Final Thoughts

Nick Chubb might not be the 1,400-yard rusher he once was, but writing him off entirely would be a mistake. His blend of experience, leadership, and physicality can still bring real value — especially to a contender in need of a situational hammer or veteran presence. The Bears, Texans, and Steelers all offer systems where Chubb could thrive in a supporting role while continuing his remarkable comeback story. At this stage, it’s not about chasing numbers — it’s about impact, and Chubb still has plenty left to give.