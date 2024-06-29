LeBron James is arguably the best basketball player in the world. In fact, his stacked list of accolades should speak for itself. But with the free-agency period getting ready to open, it's safe to say NBA fans are keeping tabs on what James' next move will be with his potential impending free agency.

With James declining his $51 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, he could soon be a free agent available to all bidders. However, after the Lakers drafted LeBron James' son, Bronny, the Lakers reportedly will be looking to quickly sign LeBron James to a new deal.

Still, that doesn't prevent other teams from dreaming of signing the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Let's rank the Top 10 teams for LeBron James to play his final seasons with.

10. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks ultimately passed on Bronny James twice, but the Hawks still have cap room to make an offer to LeBron. The move would give Trae Young an additional star to pair with.

Unfortunately, it's unlikely that the Hawks will be materializing this, especially with a possibly disgruntled Young. Furthermore, the Hawks will have to tackle issues of depth. On the other hand, the Hawks will also have to convince James to take a massive pay cut to sign with the team, which is unlikely.

9. San Antonio Spurs

With a blossoming Victor Wembanyama and a Hall of Fame coach in Gregg Popovich, James will have a solid foundation of winning if he joins the San Antonio Spurs. Although James has acknowledged the potential of Wemby and the greatness of Coach Pop, it's hard to see the Spurs being ready for a championship anytime soon.

James needs to win now, with his limited window. On the other hand, the Spurs are still in the process of laying the foundation of another potential dynasty.

8. Oklahoma City Thunder

Another young team that could potentially land James is the Oklahoma City Thunder. With a wealth of young talent that's already gone through the playoffs, adding James could easily elevate them into the championship conversation. Furthermore, James has also complemented Sam Presti's abilities as a general manager.

Acquiring Bronny James could even be possible with the Thunder's surplus of future first-round draft picks, which could entice LeBron to sign with OKC. But while SGA, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams are promising teammates for James, it's another question of whether this core is already championship ready in James' closing window.

7. Miami Heat

Last time James played for the Miami Heat, the King led them to four-straight Finals appearances with two championships to show for. A return to the Heat would shock the NBA world. In fact odds placed the Heat within the top five to land James.

However, it will be a difficult job. Although Pat Riley has always welcomed the return of The King, the Heat will have to sacrifice a lot of their pieces to make room for James. While having him team up with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo will be formidable, the Heat are going to have to scramble for depth.

6. Golden State Warriors

A team-up between James and Stephen Curry would be easy money. With these two players nearing retirement, a team-up would give them both a chance to add at least another ring to their already decorated legacies.

However, the Warriors are going to have to do a herculean job to land James. Furthermore, the Warriors already have an aging core surrounding Curry. As a result, it's unlikely that the Warriors will go all-in for short-term success. And LeBron will want to see what the Warriors get in return if they're able to trade away Andrew Wiggins and Chris Paul.

5. Dallas Mavericks

Analyst Stephen Smith turned some heads when he claimed that the Mavericks could possibly be a team that drafts Bronny James in the 2024 NBA Draft. The move should easily draw interest from The King.

Of course, Bronny ultimately landed in LA, but a reunion with Kyrie Irving could entice LeBron and teaming them with Luka Doncic would be unstoppable, at least on paper.

4. Philadelphia 76ers

Only a few teams have the power to acquire LeBron James without having to take some significant losses, one of which is the Philadelphia 76ers. Moreover, they also have a former NBA MVP ready to pair James with, along with a two-way player in the Most Improved Player of the Year Tyrese Maxey.

The Sixers have been a legitimate contender in the East, and having James on board puts him in another great position to be in the Finals. However, Embiid's health and playoff performances have always been in question. And playing on the opposite coast as well as the opposite conference at Bronny would also be a drawback.

3. New York Knicks

Ever since 2010, the Knicks have been salivating over the idea of having James power the franchise back to relevancy. With The King becoming a free agent again, those unfulfilled dreams are once again brought to light.

However, unlike before, the Knicks will have to make some sacrifices to their already promising roster should they want to accommodate the four-time NBA champion. Bringing a title to New York also could be an exciting prospect for James despite similar drawbacks to Philly.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

There's no question that James returning to Cleveland for his final years in the NBA would be like a storybook ending. It's safe to say that there's no better place to end his decorated basketball career than the place where he started his NBA journey. As the chosen kid from Ohio, James fulfilled his promise of delivering an NBA championship.

However, should the Cavs acquire James, will they have enough pieces to surround him with enough talent for at least one more championship? With another playoff elimination, it seems like the Cavs' promising core has been playoff ready but has yet to prove they can elevate to the next level. And some fans might not be over James' last two “betrayals” when he left for other teams.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

For the past few seasons, James has been comfortable in Los Angeles. He has won an NBA championship and an In-Season Tournament title here. Furthermore, fresh from an In-Season Tournament title, the Lakers proved that the team is championship worthy, especially when healthy. Staying put in Los Angeles makes sense for The King.

Furthermore, the Purple and Gold have also showed their intentions by drafting his son to further secure James' services. With the foundation in place, James should have what it takes to win at least one more title in Los Angeles.