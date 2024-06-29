Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has gotten his way this offseason, and there's no sign of that stopping anytime soon. Just days after the organization drafted his son Bronny with the 55th overall pick, the elder James will now opt out of the last year of his current deal.

The Lakers will now be forced to work out a new contract with the face of the franchise, via The Athletic's Shams Charania.

“Just In: Los Angeles Lakers four-time champion LeBron James intends to opt out of his $51.4 million player option for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted. “The expectation is James will return to the Lakers on a new deal.”

The four-time champion will be eligible for a three-year, $162 million deal once he hits free agency. In addition to adding Bronny, Los Angeles hired LeBron's podcast co-host JJ Redick as its new head coach, so there's little to no chance that he departs this summer.

Why didn't James sign an extension instead of hitting the open market?

LeBron most likely wanted to add a no-trade clause in his new Lakers deal

Although James could've gotten slightly more cash from an extension, he wouldn't have been eligible for a no-trade clause, via CBS Sports' Sam Quinn.

“James could have potentially signed an extension with the Lakers for a slightly higher price,” Quinn explained. “The total amount on such an extension would have been roughly $164.3 million over three years. The reason such an extension would have paid James more is that his player option amount, which was based on an 8% raise built into his last contract, was higher than his max on the open market, which would have been a 5% raise on his previous salary. However, had James extended, he would not have been eligible for a no-trade clause, as those can only be added to new deals rather than existing ones. ”

All players are eligible for a no-trade clause once they've spent at least eight years in the league and four with the same team, both of which James has done. With the 20-time All-Star turning 40 in December, he most likely has no interest in getting traded at this point in his career.

With his son now on the Lakers and his family based in Los Angeles, James will soon be able to enjoy the twilight of his career with his family close by, and without the fear of suddenly getting dealt.