The NBA training camps are here, so teams should be taking looks before making any final decisions on the rotation or roster spots. The regular season starts in about three weeks. That means some Toronto Raptors players might have their last chances to crack the rotation or show they belong on the team.

The Raptors are in hope of returning to the NBA Finals. In 2021-22, they lost in six games to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. It shows that although they have great players, the Raptors are still some pieces away from becoming a real contender.

With that being said, here are two potential trade candidates for the Raptors entering the 2022-23 NBA training camp.

Malachi Flynn

After a slow start in his rookie season, Malachi Flynn eventually found his way into the Raptors’ rotation. He finished his first year in the league averaging 7.5 points, 2.9 assists and 2.5 rebounds. He appeared in 47 games, starting in 14 of them on 19.7 minutes a night.

However, in 2021-22, his role significantly decreased. He averaged just 4.3 points in 12.2 minutes per game. In the playoffs, Flynn failed to score in six games.

With Toronto set with All-Star Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., Flynn will need to show some quality play in training camp to show head coach Nick Nurse that he can bounce back from a down year. The team did not lose any key guards in the offseason, so he will once again have to battle to prove his value.

If he struggles again, the Raptors might look into the market for a backup guard that can contribute immediately. At age 24, Flynn might be hitting his ceiling soon, and with a win-now mode, Toronto might consider other options.

OG Anunoby

On the other hand, OG Anunoby is already an established player with the Raptors, a starter since the 2019-20 season. Last season, he had his best season in the NBA, averaging career-best 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He also played 36 minutes a night, starting in all 48 games he appeared, plus all six postseason games.

But Anunoby’s spot with the Raptors is far from secure. In an offseason full of stars requesting trades, mainly Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell, Toronto was involved in most of those rumors. Every time the Raptors were reportedly in trade talks, Anunoby’s name seemed to always be involved.

Apparently, the British small forward was the biggest asset that Toronto was willing to trade away for those stars. Although nothing materialized, Durant stayed with the Brooklyn Nets and Mitchell went to the Cleveland Cavaliers, it showed that Anunoby will certainly be involved in any major trade by the Raptors.

Despite Durant’s current situation, it does not mean Toronto cannot still engage in trade talks. It is likely other big players appear in the market and Anunoby would be a “must” in a potential trade. Even if it is not for a star like Durant, the former Hoosier is still a good piece.

Anunoby is just 25 years old and has up to three years left in his contract worth almost $56 million. With Miami’s Tyler Herro in the hope of a bigger role, that could be a possibility. Also, Julius Randle and Myles Turner have been in trade rumors this past summer, and both could help Toronto’s frontcourt.

Although he might begin the season in Toronto’s starting lineup, there is still a chance he ends 2022-23 with another organization. Even if it does not happen now, any trade talk involving the Raptors will probably have his name mentioned.