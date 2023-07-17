Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick's NBA Summer League has come and gone. Raptors fans have now seen a two-week glimpse of their 13th overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft. And they may be concerned about the rookie's three-point shooting moving forward.

Dick had a pretty rough Summer League debut against the Chicago Bulls where he scored 10 points but shot just 3-of-12 from the field, including 2-of-9 from beyond the arc. He scored 11 points in his next outing but still made just 5-of-13 of his field goal attempts.

Dick finally had his breakout game against the Detroit Pistons, where he scored 22 points on a decent 8-of-19 shooting clip. After taking the day off against the Brooklyn Nets, Dick capped off his Vegas trip 21-point performance on 8-of-16 field goal shooting, including 3-of-5 from long distance. His final 2023 NBA Summer League game marked the first time he shot at least 50 percent from the field and from three.

After his performances in Las Vegas, Raptors fans may be worried if Masai Ujiri made the correct call in picking him at 13th overall in the NBA Draft. With that said, let us talk about the Raptors' biggest concern for Gradey Dick after seeing his NBA Summer League stint.

Will the three-point shooting translate?

If there is one thing that the Raptors may be worried about from Dick's Summer League stint, it is most likely his three-point shooting. More specifically, they might ask: Is this is the kind of three-point shooting they will see from the 13th overall pick when the regular season starts, or will his 40.3 percent shooting clip from his one year at Kansas be the norm? Raptors fans certainly hope it will be the latter.

Through his appearances in Las Vegas, Dick shot just 29.6 percent from beyond the arc on nearly seven attempts per game. Overall, he shot 40 percent from the field.

Dick's three-point shooting is exactly the reason why they selected him in the NBA Draft. The Raptors were one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league last season, finishing at 28th in both makes and percentage. As such, they really targeted someone who can help them in that department.

But if Dick's shooting in Summer League will be the way he shoots in the regular season, that could make Raptors fans sweat a little bit. Of course, the kid is just in his debut campaign. Rookies typically take a while to acclimate themselves under the bright lights of the NBA. As such, Toronto fans shouldn't be too concerned if he ends up shooting a below average percentage in his first season.

Nonetheless, it was still encouraging to see Dick get more comfortable as they tournament passed. The numbers speak for themselves. He became more efficient with each outing and his confidence grew by the day.

That is all Raptors fans could really ask for from Dick in his rookie season. If there is one thing the 19-year-old doesn't lack, that is confidence. And in the NBA, confidence is a key part of whether a player will be successful in the NBA.

Gradey Dick will have his struggles throughout the season and his rookie journey may include a lot of growing pains. And Raptors fans should brace themselves. But the future still looks bright for this kid.