The Toronto Raptors had a lot of big decisions to make heading into the 2023 offseason. After deciding to stand pat at the trade deadline, the question now becomes what direction do they want to go in. Do they want to stay the course and add to the already existing core? Or do they want to blow it up and ship off some of their big contract veterans? When it comes to the 2023 NBA Draft, the Raptors selected a player in Gradey Dick who can be a part of either direction. He's probably one of the more NBA-ready rookies and he's able to be a core piece for the future. In any case, one thing that should translate right away is his shooting ability. In an interview with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks, Dick believes he can be one of the league's best in that department.

“That's my goal, I take a lot of pride in that. I'm gonna focus for sure on my shooting and just being consistent with that. But I'm excited with going to this NBA level of just open space of the floor,” Dick said. “Just using that floor to my advantage and getting to spaces where I can shoot a high volume of shots and eventually try to achieve my goal of being that where people can think of a great shooter and think of my name.”

In his lone season at Kansas, Gradey Dick shot 40.3 percent from the three-point line. He took at good amount of shots from distance clocking in at 5.7 attempts. Shooting is a highly-valued skill in today's NBA game. A player like Gradey Dick, who can consistently knock down the three-point shot, should be able to play for the Raptors right away.