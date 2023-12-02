The Raptors are struggling to find their footing, and Darko Rajakovic offereed a brutally honest assessment of where his team is at

The Toronto Raptors are one of a handful of NBA teams that seem to be stuck in the middle right now. The Raptors have a lot of talent on their roster, but they have only managed to pick up nine wins in their first 20 games. Head coach Darko Rajakovic is still figuring things out with his new squad, and offered an honest admission after their 119-106 loss to the New York Knicks.

After spending time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns, and Memphis Grizzlies as an assistant coach, Rajakovic was tabbed as the Raptors replacement for Nick Nurse after they parted ways this past offseason. This is Rajakovic's first experience as a head coach in the NBA, and it's going to take him time to figure out his way as a leader in this league. Unsurprisingly, that has led Rajakovic to believe that the Raptors are still searching for their identity 20 games into the season.

Darko Rajakovic reflecting on where his team is at with a few days off until the Raptors play again: “I think we’re still searching (for) our identity… we gotta decide what kind of team we want to be.” pic.twitter.com/6REvLsfJ1d — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) December 2, 2023

It's admittedly a bit concerning to hear Darko Rajakovic being so candid about the Raptors struggles, but this is what the team likely was anticipating under the first year of his lead. Again, Rajakovic had never been a head coach prior to this season, and given the rocky campaign Toronto endured last year, it was going to take anyone time to come in and usher the necessary changes to this team.

In some ways, the Raptors have made some strides from where they were last season, and you cannot expect them to have all the answers after just 20 games; no team has figured everything out just yet this season. But in order for Toronto to reach their full potential, they need to be able to figure out who they are as a team, and it's going to be up to Rajakovic to spearhead that charge.