The Toronto Raptors lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 132-131 on Tuesday night, and Raptors fans are blaming the officiating of NBA referee Ben Taylor and his crew. After the game, Toronto coach Darko Rajakovic went off on the officials, and the biggest Raptors fan of all, Drake, loved it.

Drake took to Instagram and shared Rajakovic going off to the press on his story. Underneath, he captioned it, “Toronto has a real one as their coach this guy is a GUYZER”.

The NBA referees in charge of the game gave the Lakers a staggering 23 free throws to the Raptors’ two in the fourth quarter, and they called off a potential game-tying 3-pointer from Scottie Barnes for a questionable moving screen from RJ Barrett.

This set Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic off after the game, and he went on an epic rant at Ben Taylor and company.

Raptors' coach Darko Rajakovic's rant

“That’s outrageous. What happened tonight, this is completely BS. This is shame! Shame for the referees. Shame for the league to allow this,” Rajakovc ranted. “Twenty-three free throws for them and we get two free throws in the fourth quarter! Like how to play the game?”

“I understand respect for All-Stars and all that, but we have All-Stars in our team as well! How is it possible that Scottie Barnes, who is an All-Star caliber player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force and tries to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls — he gets two free throws for the whole game! How is that possible?”

How you going to explain that to me? They had to win tonight? If that’s the case just let us know so we don’t show up for the game. Just give them a win” the coach continued. “But that was not fair tonight, and that is not happening first time for us.”

It was an epic rant from a first-year head coach, but now we’ll see how Adam Silver and the league responds.