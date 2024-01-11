Evan Turner was flamed for his unsavory comment about Raptors' Darko Rajakovic.

Darko Rajakovic made a lot of headlines after he called out the officiating after the Toronto Raptors narrowly lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. Some of the criticism was targetting discourse about the rules of the game while others had their eyebrows raised after a ‘face-of-the-league' declaration about Scottie Barnes. It gained a lot of traction with some former stars supporting the statement. However, one person in particular gave an unsavory take on the ordeal. He goes by the name of Evan Turner and got blasted by a lot of fans.

“You gotta let your assistant coaches do the rant when ‘you have accent,” was the now-deleted comment that Evan Turner wrote about the Raptors head coach.

Understandably, a lot of people got upset with how the former player gave his take on the matter. None of it was targeting the issue of the officiating during the Raptors-Lakers game nor about Scottie Barnes. Instead, he focused on being xenophobic about Darko Rajakovic's manner of speaking. Fans were quick to roast him for his statement.

NBA fans livid after Evan Turner's comments on Darko Rajakovic

“I don't get what Evan Turner's doing. Why are you tanking your popularity on purpose? People used to like you,” a fan wrote.

Others were more disgusted by the fact that it was Turner of all people who made this remark. He was apparently undergoing speech therapy for a period of time. This was largely because of a developed speech impediment when he was a child.

“Evan Turner got a family of frogs living in his throat talking about how someone else sounds,” was the reaction another member of the Raptors faithful dropped.

There was a fine line that the discourse was abundantly clear about. It was conversations and heated debates about the league's officiating problem that the Raptors have been experiencing. None of it merited the comments that Turner made nor was it supposed to be part of the conversation.

No comments have since been made by Turner to address the situation. The Raptors also have not released a statement. But, the backlash to the former NBA player may have been enough for him to be cautious of what he says.