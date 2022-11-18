Published November 18, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Toronto Raptors pulled off a big win on Wednesday night as they took down Eastern Conference rivals Miami Heat, 112-104. For Heat veteran Kyle Lowry, it was an opportunity to rekindle an old flame as he returned to his former stomping ground in Toronto.

After the game, Raptors star Fred VanVleet had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate. As a matter of fact, VanVleet revealed that up until this point, Lowry still follows the Raptors closely:

“We talk about all types of things,” VanVleet said, via Ryan Wolstat of the Ottawa Citizen. “Life, family everything. Talk about basketball, he watches all our games, believe it or not.”

Lowry is one of the most prominent players in Raptors franchise history, and there’s no denying that the fans have a lot of adoration for this man. It is also clear that it’s a two-way street as Lowry still has nothing but love for his former team. You just love to see it.

It’s not just about supporting his former team. Apparently, Lowry also continues to play the role of a mentor for VanVleet:

“He’s helping me through, obviously, this transition of me running the show now, I always lean on him for advice, he’s always in my corner to help me and vice versa,” VanVleet said.

It’s been well over a year since Lowry left Toronto to join the Heat. Nevertheless, the fact that he spent nine seasons with the Raptors makes this team very special to him. According to Lowry himself, he’s also kept close ties with his ex-teammates:

“They’re my guys. Freddie’s literally like my little brother,” Lowry said. “I’m just happy to be part of their successes.”