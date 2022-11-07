After missing the past three games while dealing with back issues, Fred VanVleet came back with a vengeance and torched the Chicago Bulls to the tune of 30 points and 11 assists, carrying his Toronto Raptors to a 113-104 victory without their talisman Pascal Siakam, who will be out for the next two weeks with an adductor strain.

But it was VanVleet’s daughter, Sanaa Marie, who stole the show during the postgame presser, as she sat on his father’s lap and did what every four-year old child must do: be adorable as heck.

When a reporter asked Sanaa what she thought about Fred VanVleet’s historically dominant performance, she had a one-word response that surely echoes how Raptors fans view their 28-year old floor general.

“Good,” she answered, as she let out a huge smile that’s certain to tug on the heart strings of everyone who watches.

Per NBA on ESPN:

Fred VanVleet's daughter Sanaa had high praise for her dad's performance vs. the Bulls 👏🥺 (via @Raptors)pic.twitter.com/a0FyO1e1e1 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 7, 2022

However, press conferences tend to go on for a bit, and eventually, VanVleet’s four-year old daughter had perhaps grown tired of her dad’s continued ramblings about the Raptors win. Sanaa ended up putting her palm on her face multiple times as she rolled her eyes towards her father who was merely performing his media obligations.

Per NBA India:

When your father won't stop going on about his work 🤦🏾‍♀️ The struggle is real for @FredVanVleet's daughter 😅 📹: @Raptors pic.twitter.com/sFHXyZgmW5 — NBA India (@NBAIndia) November 7, 2022

VanVleet is just winning in life as he continues to cement himself as the epitome of how hardwork can translate to success. A point guard who went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, FVV was able to carve out a small role in the Raptors rotation in his rookie year before emerging as one of the better backups in the league in his third season.

NBA fans will remember how Fred VanVleet came alive during the 2019 postseason following the birth of his second child – a son he named after himself. He then played a crucial role in defending Stephen Curry en route to winning a ring with the Raptors in 2019, and he’s improved his scoring averages ever since.

VanVleet will look to channel the superpowers the presence of his children seems to give him yet again as the Raptors take on the Bulls in a rematch of Sunday night’s game.