Toronto Raptors guard red VanVleet had quite a performance in his first game back after missing three contests due to a back issue. Against the Chicago Bulls at home Sunday night, the former Wichita State Shocker stuffed the stat sheets with 30 points, 11 assists, and five rebounds, while also hitting five 3-pointers in 39 minutes of action to lead the Raptors to a 113-104 victory.

According to StatMuse, Fred VanVleet is now just the third Raptors player in history to collect at least 30 points, five rebounds, 11 dimes, and five triples in a game. Kyle Lowry and Damon Stoudamire are the only other two Raptors greats who accomplished that feat during their time in Toronto.

That statistical explosion from Fred VanVleet also came at just the right time as well, with Toronto having just received the news that star forward Pascal Siakam is out indefinitely due to a right adductor strain. With Siakam sidelined for likely several games, the Raptors are going to have to hope that VanVleet will be able to keep his high level of play up. Siakam temporarily leaves a gaping hole in the Raptors’ offense and defense, as he is the team’s leading scorer and rebounder. VanVleet, on the other hand, is putting up 15.7 points to go with 8.1 assists per game while shooting just 36.7 percent from the field.

OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes also gave the Raptors a big lift against the Bulls, scoring 22 and 19 points, respectively.

The 6-4 Raptors will be aiming to beat the Bulls back-to-back as they play Chicago in Windy City Monday.