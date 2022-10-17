Fred VanVleet’s hilarious NSFW take on being a Raptors’ leader

Fred VanVleet has emerged as a leader for the Toronto Raptors. The veteran guard has carved out out a productive career in Toronto and recently got brutally honest on his leadership tactics, per Eric Koreen.

“I try to lead by example,” Fred VanVleet said. “If that fails, I cuss.”

The 28-year old has spent all 6 of his seasons in the NBA in Toronto with the Raptors. He’s seen steady improvement each season and enjoyed his best year yet during the 2021-2022 campaign. Fred VanVleet averaged a career high 20.3 points and 6.7 assists per game. He also shot just under 38 percent from three-point range.

At 6’1, he profiles as a point guard but features versatility. VanVleet can play the two-guard if needed given his skillset. Fred VanVleet mentioned that he tries to lead by example, and there is no denying that fact. His distributing prowess makes his teammates better. But VanVleet is someone who will be aggressive and look to score when the time calls for it.

The Raptors are aiming to have a quality 2022-2023 NBA season. They expect to make the playoffs at the very least. But Fred VanVleet certainly wants to lead the Raptors to the NBA Finals. Making a deep playoff run will prove to be quite the challenge with Eastern Conference forces such as the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Milwaukee Bucks standing in their way. However, this Toronto team may surprise people this year.

And Fred VanVleet’s leadership ability will play a major role in their success.