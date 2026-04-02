The Toronto Raptors suffered a second straight loss after getting embarrassed by the Sacramento Kings, 123-115, at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday.

The Raptors fell to 42-34. Their back-to-back defeats were critical, as they are trying to lock a top-six spot in the Eastern Conference and avoid the Play-In Tournament. They are currently in seventh place.

While they have the same record as the Philadelphia 76ers, the latter own the tiebreaker due to their superior record within the Atlantic Division. The division record had to be used as the tiebreaker since the Raptors and the 76ers split their season series, 2-2.

After their loss to the Kings, Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic gave an honest assessment of their performance, as reported by TSN Sports' Josh Lewenberg.

“We were trying, we were fighting back, we cut down the lead, but when you don’t approach the game from the start with the level of intensity and attention to detail that you need to have, this is the outcome,” said Rajakovic.

It was a wake-up call for the Raptors, who played catch-up for the majority of the contest. Although they shot well from the field at 55%, they were badly outrebounded, 48-32, and conceded 16 points off turnovers.

RJ Barrett led Toronto with 20 points, five rebounds, and six assists, although he also had five miscues. Collin Murray-Bowles added 20 points, four rebounds, and two assists off the bench.

The Raptors were without Brandon Ingram and Immanuel Quickley, who are dealing with heel inflammation and plantar fasciitis, respectively.

Toronto will try to bounce back on Friday versus the Memphis Grizzlies.