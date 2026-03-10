The Toronto Raptors released their latest injury report Tuesday afternoon ahead of their road matchup against the Houston Rockets, providing an update on veteran center Jakob Poeltl.

Toronto (36–27) begins a brief road trip Tuesday night in Houston with tipoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. According to the team’s injury report, Poeltl is listed as questionable due to illness, leaving his status uncertain heading into the matchup against the Rockets (39–24).

Poeltl most recently played in the Raptors’ dominant 122–92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. The 30-year-old delivered one of his strongest performances of the season, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal. He shot an efficient 8-for-9 from the field while logging 30 minutes.

The performance continued a productive stretch for the Austrian center, who has served as a key interior presence for Toronto on both ends of the floor. In his 10th NBA season, Poeltl is averaging 9.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game while shooting a career-high 70.1 percent from the field.

Through 29 appearances this season, including 27 starts, Poeltl has averaged 25.4 minutes per contest and has played an important role in the Raptors’ defensive identity and rebounding efforts. His ability to protect the rim and facilitate offense from the high post has made him a central figure in Toronto’s frontcourt rotation.

Jakob Poeltl’s injury status looms large as Raptors face Rockets

Toronto enters Tuesday’s contest looking to maintain momentum as it continues its push in the Eastern Conference standings. The Raptors have relied on balanced scoring and interior defense during their recent stretch, and Poeltl’s availability could impact how the team approaches the matchup against a Rockets squad that has been among the Western Conference’s most consistent teams this season.

Houston, currently sitting at 39–24, has built its success around strong defensive play and efficient scoring in the frontcourt. The Rockets’ size and physicality inside make Poeltl’s potential presence particularly important for Toronto’s interior defense and rebounding.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Raptors will conclude their two-game road trip Wednesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans (21–45). Toronto will then return home to host the Phoenix Suns (37–27) on Friday.

Poeltl’s final status for the Rockets matchup is expected to be determined closer to tipoff as the Raptors evaluate his condition throughout the day.