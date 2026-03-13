The Toronto Raptors host the Phoenix Suns on Friday, and All-Star forward Scottie Barnes is on the team’s injury report as questionable. Barnes played in the Raptors’ last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, and he is listed as dealing with an illness. Here’s everything we know about Scottie Barnes injury status for the Raptors game against the Suns.

Scottie Barnes injury status vs. Suns

With Barnes being listed as having an illness, the chances are his availability is a wait-and-see situation where a firm update won’t come until it gets closer to game time. The Raptors have lost two games in a row, and will need Barnes in the lineup as they continue to battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Raptors are currently the No. 7 seed in the East, which would be good enough for the first play-in spot, but they are only a single game behind the No. 6 Miami Heat and No. 5 Orlando Magic and being able to avoid the play-in altogether.

Overall, this season has been a vast improvement for the Raptors, with Barnes helping lead the way. He was selected to his second All-Star appearance, and he had a case for last season as well.

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This year, Barnes has appeared in 63 games at a little over 34 minutes per game. He’s averaging 18.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.5 blocked shots with splits of 49.9 percent shooting from the field, 29.9 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 83.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

When it comes to the question as to whether or not Scottie Barnes is playing against the Suns, the answer is it’s probably a game time decision.

Raptors injury report

-Scottie Barnes questionable (illness)

-Chucky Hepburn out (G League two-way)

-Collin Murray-Boyles questionable (left thumb sprain)

Suns injury report

-Not yet submitted