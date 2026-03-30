Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors were standing on business on Sunday night, showing no mercy to the Orlando Magic in a 139-87 blowout. In the first quarter, the Magic were keeping it competitive, even taking the lead a few times in that period. But then the Raptors went on a historic 31-0 run that left no doubt as to which team would be getting the win on the night.

As a result of the Raptors' blowout win, the team's starters barely had to break a sweat, with none of them cracking the 30-minute mark on the night. Nevertheless, Scottie Barnes still filled up the stat sheet in 28 minutes, recording 23 points and 15 assists to go along with five rebounds and three steals.

In so doing, Barnes became the first player in franchise history to tally 15 or more assists in fewer than 30 minutes played in a single game, as per Omer Osman of Raptors Updates.

Barnes' well-rounded game goes under the radar, but the Raptors chose to build the team around him for a reason. He may not be the most proficient scorer in the world, but he does all of the little things that contribute to winning so well, and he is able to fill in the gaps of what his team needs.

Raptors hold steady in battle for outright playoff spot

The Raptors are currently sitting in fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 42-32 record, and they are still one game ahead of the seventh-placed Philadelphia 76ers with eight games to go.

Holding on to the fifth seed should be very doable for the Raptors, although difficult matchups against the Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks — the top three teams in the conference — await. Games against the freefalling Heat are no freebies either. Nevertheless, three easy matchups against the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets should put the Raptors in a favorable spot.