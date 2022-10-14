Toronto Raptors: 4 bold predictions for 2022-23 NBA season

The Toronto Raptors head into the 2022-23 NBA season with so much upside, but they also don’t (yet) have that true superstar to capture everyone’s imagination. Pascal Siakam earned Third Team All-NBA honors last season and reigning Rookie of the Yeart Scottie Barnes could be that guy, but for now, neither are quite there yet. Here we will discuss four bold predictions for the Toronto Raptors in the 2022-23 NBA season.

The Raptors are an oddball club in more ways than one. They have so many 6’7-6’9 wings, but no true traditional center. The 6’8 Siakam is the recognized starting center, while guys like Barnes, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher and new acquisition Otto Porter Jr. have unclear positions. This is a team that clearly fits into the whole “positionless basketball” mold, right?

The Raptors had a relatively quiet summer as well. Other than some enticing Kevin Durant trade speculation, Toronto’s offseason was very uneventful. Remember that the Raptors lacked a first-round pick, and their most notable free agency acquisition was Porter, who signed a two-year deal. Toronto has many talented players on its roster with room to grow, but currently lacks the superstar needed to make a deep playoff run. Barnes can grow into that role, but it’ll take time.

With all that in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Toronto Raptors in the 2022-23 NBA season.

4. Fred VanVleet’s numbers take a hit

After Kyle Lowry left for the Miami Heat, the Raptors faced a changing of the guard in the 2021-22 season. They handed over the backcourt to Fred VanVleet, who stepped up his game, recording career highs in points (20.3), rebounds (4.4), assists (6.7) and three-pointers (3.7) per game.

The Raptors’ exceptional depth at forward and limited point guard choices behind VanVleet also resulted in him playing just below 38 minutes per game. With no major backcourt acquisitions during the offseason, Toronto will continue to ride him this season. Still, with Barnes’ projected increase in usage, there’s a chance we see VanVleet’s numbers take a hit.

If his shot attempts and overall time spent on the ball diminish, VanVleet could put up relatively underwhelming numbers this season. Either way, his pick-and-roll acumen, catch-and-shoot prowess and dogged individual and team defense will ensure VanVleet helps drive the Raptors’ success regardless.

3. Pascal Siakam gets bumped off the All-NBA Team

Siakam had a solid 2021-22 season, receiving Third Team All-NBA honors for the second time in his career. While just barely outpacing VanVleet for the league lead in minutes per game, the forward set new career highs in rebounds (8.5), assists (5.3) and steals (1.3). He also scored 22.8 points per contest on 49/34/75 shooting splits.

The Raptors relied on small-ball more than any other team in the NBA last season, which resulted in Siakam playing most of his minutes at the five. Toronto did not add any competition at the position over the summer, meaning Siakam should continue to start to make room in the opening five for Barnes and Anunoby.

Siakam’s switch to center, however, could have an impact on his All-NBA status this season. He made it as a forward last year, but some voters could decide to pigeonhole him at center this time around, pitting Siakam against the like of Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo and Minnesota Timberwolves teammates Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert for one of three All-NBA spots. Don’t forget about Cleveland Cavaliers towers Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, either.

Like Siakam, some of those players are versatile enough to also be eligible at forward for All-NBA, but it’s still extremely crowded at the five. Don’t be surprised if Siakam falls victim to that positional crunch this year, almost no matter how well he plays.

2. Scottie Barnes truly breaks out

How talented is Scottie Barnes? We feel that he will eventually be the star forward Toronto team needs to truly compete with the league’s greatest teams. The 21-year-old has the skill set, upside and charisma to develop into the type of superstar who can lead the Raptors back to title contention. kind of player who can lead Toronto back to title contention.

Keep in mind that year two is always a pivotal one for athletes. Will Barnes slump like past Rookie of the Year winners Tyreke Evans and Michael Carter-Williams? Or will he take a leap and average close to 20 points, 10 rebound and five assists per game? Bet on the latter.

Take note that the dynamic forward averaged 15.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game last season. He also had many strong individual performances, including in a 36-point win over the Brooklyn Nets in which he had 28 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block in 34 minutes. Barnes’ combination of versatility and explosion is rare and tantalizing.

An argument exists that there’s a cap Barnes’ ceiling this season, with Siakam and VanVleet potentially remaining above him in the Raptors’ offensive pecking order. However, remember that Toronto refused to include Barnes in trade discussions with the Nets for Durant. That sends a clear message about how the team views Barnes’ role going forward, possibly as soon as this season.

1. Raptors make it to the first round of the NBA Playoffs

A quiet offseason means that the Raptors’ chances of improving haven’t moved very much. That said, the team’s collective upside is heavily dependent on the growth of Barnes, health of VanVleet and leadership of Siakam.

Right now, this team is good — very good, in fact — but not truly elite. If Barnes makes the leap we believe he will, then the Raptors may have found their future superstar, with a qualityupporting cast, too.

The Barnes-Siakam-VanVleet trio can carry this team to the 2023 NBA Playoffs, but we don’t see them marching past the first round. This is a team still slotted behind the likes of the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia Sixers, Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat and perhaps even the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference hierarchy.