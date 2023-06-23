Toronto Raptors took Kansas Jayhawks' Gradey Dick with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and he is already making headlines with his personality. His former university is running with this narrative, posting a video dubbing Gradey Dick ‘The most interesting rookie in the league,' via Bleacher Report.

Gradey Dick is One of One 🤣 "The most interesting rookie in the league." (via @KUHoops)pic.twitter.com/mIkmWxIPPI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2023

“The name's Dick, Gradey Dick.”

The video shows Gradey Dick lounging in a very suave room, with a spotted kitten walking around his ankles and himself sipping milk out of a wine glass. Various photos of Dick are displayed around the room bathed in warm firelight, setting a relaxed ambience. Then, Dick stands and introduces himself, wearing a cheeky smile in the meantime.

This video only adds on top of the already big personality that Dick has shown since being drafted by the Raptors. He took the time to shout out Drake, to show off his Donald Duck impersonation, and most importantly, his red, sparkling suit was the talk of the 2023 NBA Draft.

It is evident that Gradey Dick is bringing the Raptors a star personality, but does he have the ability to become a star on the basketball court? Given his 6'8 frame and the fact that he was one of the best shooters in college basketball last season at just 19-years-old, his potential on the floor should definitely have Raptors fans as excited as they are about his charisma.

Whether or not he is the most interesting rookie in the league is all subjective and will remain up to debate. What is important now is to prove that he is one of the better players in the 2023 NBA Draft class, and he will have a chance to do so for the Raptors in this upcoming season.