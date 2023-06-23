Gradey Dick made an interesting outfit selection for the 2023 NBA Draft. The Kansas basketball product wore a sparkling red suit to the draft, drawing no shortage of reaction on Twitter.

“This looks like an SNL sketch. It’s time to ban suits at the Draft. Everyone wear your old uniform until your new one is announced,” one fan wrote about Dick's suit.

“I’d take these back in a heartbeat over what guys are wearing today and calling it ‘Fashion' lmaoo,” another fan shared.

Another fan even joked about Gradey Dick looking like Justin Bieber in the suit.

“Thought this was Justin Bieber for a second.”

In all seriousness, Gradey Dick is expected to be a future star in the NBA. At 6'7, he offers offensive versatility to a team. He's a tremendous shooter who can find ways to get open while on the court. He will benefit from playing in a fast-motion offense. If his teammates are able to find him, Dick will hit the open shot more often than not.

He is capable of scoring in other ways as well, but Dick's shooting prowess is his most exciting attribute. In 36 games played this past season at Kansas, he averaged 14.1 points per contest on 40.3 percent shooting from beyond the arc. He added over five rebounds per game as well for good measure.

It will be interesting to see when Gradey Dick gets selected in the NBA Draft. Regardless of where he ends up, he's already getting plenty of attention with his fancy outfit choice.