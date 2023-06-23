The Toronto Raptors selected Kansas sharpshooter Gradey Dick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Leading up to the selection, Dick's suit was the talk of the night, and the bedazzled red exactly matched the Raptors' color scheme.

Afterward, he revealed why he sported the sparkling suit, and it was a tribute to Kansas and The Wizard of Oz, more specifically Dorothy, per the Associated Press.

“I’m from Kansas, she’s from Kansas. She’s got her slippers, I have my coat.”

It's a pretty cool gesture and a bit of an old-school throwback movie, but Dick is repping Kansas the best way possible. In his lone year with the Jayhawks, he hit a freshman school record of 83 deep balls, finishing with 14.1 PPG and earning Big 12 All-Freshman honors as well as Second-team All-Big 12.

Dick was born in Wichita and was the 2022 Gatorade National Player of the Year, and now he heads to the Raptors, who are entering an interesting spot after hiring new head coach Darko Rajaković. After firing Nick Nurse and now hiring the former Memphis Grizzlies assistant, not to mention Fred VanVleet set for free agency, the Raptors could be entering a rebuild.

Nonetheless, Gradey Dick is a decent start to the process, and the red suit worked out with the selection: “It kind of worked out good with the colors,” Dick said. “I’m beyond blessed. I’m happy.”

Dick also got in touch with Drake after hearing his name called by the Raptors in a pretty surreal moment for the youngster, and now he will head to Toronto set for a huge role going forward.