Darko Rajakovic and the Raptors know Gradey Dick is their future.

Gradey Dick was a huge prospect to look out for during the 2023 NBA Draft. It was not only because of his name that fans wanted. Instead, he put up huge numbers in college that looked to prove that he was ready for the big league. There have not been many insanely good instances involving him in the main Toronto Raptors team or NBA G League after exiting the Kansas basketball program as well. Coach Darko Rajakovic outlined why meager minutes have been given to the rookie, via Toronto Star Sports.

“We decided that this is a good moment for him to really focus on his body. I think that’s very healthy for him. He’s definitely going to be back with us and he’s going to be a rotation player. He’s the future of this organization. But, he needs to check a couple of boxes before we really unleash him on the floor,” the Raptors' head honcho declared.

Darko Rajakovic makes a good point in developing Gradey Dick. His production with the Raptors looks like a far cry from what he was putting up in the Kansas basketball program. He was scoring 14 points on a 44.2% clip from all three levels of scoring. Knocking down 40.3% of his shots from deep was also a big help. As of the moment, Dick only averages 3.5 points per contest on a 29.4% field goal percentage.

There is still much for the Raptors rookie to do such that he gets acclimated in the league. However, there is no doubt that he will get to shine whether it is in the main roster or the NBA G League.