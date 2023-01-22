The Toronto Raptors are looking to get back on track as they face the New York Knicks on Sunday. Unfortunately, they may not have Fred VanVleet and O.G. Anunoby to help them seek out the win.

On the official NBA injury report, Anunoby and VanVleet are both listed as questionable due to right ankle soreness and right hip soreness respectively. The Raptors will have a tougher time snapping their three-game losing streak if these two don’t play against a tough Knicks team.

Anunoby suffered his ankle injury in the Raptors’ previous game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday. Toronto was exercising precaution in its decision to rule him out for the remainder of that game, so it’s possible that he plays. VanVleet has been playing very well as of late, averaging 32.3 points and 8.3 assists per game, but missed the Raptors’ matchup with the Celtics. Having him go up against Jalen Brunson will be super helpful for Toronto.

At 20-27, the Raptors will have some big decisions to make as the NBA trade deadline approaches. VanVleet could be on the move and lots of teams could inquire about Anunoby, though Toronto’s high asking price may turn them off. Still, they are hopeful both guys will be healthy enough to play.

The Knicks will be without Mitchell Robinson and possibly Immanuel Quickley, too. Pascal Siakam will need to have a big game to get the win for Toronto — and luckily for the Raps, he scored his career-best 52 points against New York earlier this season.