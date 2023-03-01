DeMar DeRozan is without a doubt one of the most gifted scorers in the NBA today. However, the Chicago Bulls star isn’t exactly a candidate for the Defensive Player of the Year title. This is exactly what Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby decided to expose on Tuesday night with a massive facial on DeRozan.

It’s as if Anunoby’s eyes lit up when he found himself on an island with DeMar. OG took on DeRozan one-on-one and it did not end well for the latter:

Anunoby got the step on DeRozan and he absolutely exploded to the rim. DeMar tried his best to contest, but it was too little, too late an effort against the Raptors stud. Even Bulls center Nikola Vucevic watched on as OG put his teammate on a poster with that disrespectful flush.

In the end, it was the Raptors that prevailed in this Eastern Conference showdown, 104-98. Anunoby had another noteworthy performance for Toronto, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, two assists, a steal, and two triples in 34 minutes of play.

This was a big win for Toronto, with the Bulls one of the teams breathing down their neck for a spot in the Play-In tournament. The Raptors now have a 1.5-game advantage over Chicago, but they are far from guaranteed for a spot in the Play-In round. It’s going to be a tough race the rest of the way in what has turned out to be a very tight bottom half in the East.