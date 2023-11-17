We take a look at OG Anunoby's injury status ahead of the Raptors' In-Season tournament game against the Celtics.

The Toronto Raptors will be taking on the Boston Celtics on Friday night in what should be a fun NBA In-Season Tournament game. OG Anunoby is on the injury report. With that said, Anunoby is currently dealing with a finger laceration and has been unavailable in the last two games. With that said, the question remains: Is OG Anunoby playing tonight vs. the Celtics?

OG Anunoby injury status vs. Celtics

OG Anunoby, according to the NBA's latest injury report, is listed as doubtful for the Raptors game against the Celtics. Typically when players are listed as doubtful they don't participate in the game that day. There is a slight chance Anunoby is ready to go, but based on the reports, we should expect to see him sit out for a third straight game.

The Raptors are currently ranked 11th in the Eastern Conference while the Celtics hold onto first place early on in the season. Toronto needs to get a winning streak going to get back into the mix. But potentially not having OG Anunoby due to injury could be problematic.

Anunoby has been consistent this season when healthy. So far he's averaging 16.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. His 51% field goal percentage makes him one of the more efficient players in the league. The last time he played was against the Celtics back on November 11. The Raptors forward totaled eight points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal. But it wasn't enough to get the win.

So, when it comes to the question of if OG Anunoby is playing tonight against the Celtics, the answer is doubtful.