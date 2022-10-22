Pascal Siakam had one hell of a triple-double game for the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, but with the team losing to the Brooklyn Nets, he couldn’t help but focus on what he wasn’t able to do instead.

The Cameroon native had a rather shocking reaction when he was made aware of his stat line from the contest. As Josh Lewenberg of TSN shared, Siakam finished with 37 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, but his first question was, “How many free throws did I miss?”

Siakam was understandably critical of his performance despite carrying the load for the Raptors. He was 5-of-9 from the charity stripe, and obviously, those four precious free points he missed could have been a big difference-maker.

But hey, Raptors fans definitely understand and would be more than willing to cut him some slack here. After all, he can’t do it alone and he shouldn’t be blamed for the defeat.

Furthermore, it’s more likely that the Toronto faithful will appreciate the mentality he has. They can’t win every game, but what matters is they learn their lesson from the defeat. Clearly, Pascal Siakam is taking notes of what he needs to do the next time they play Brooklyn.

The Raptors are now 1-1 on the season, having won their season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Their road to the playoffs will be tougher, but Siakam’s play and leadership will surely boost their confidence for another postseason berth.