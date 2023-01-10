By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For months, the Detroit Pistons have been in involved in a plethora of trade talks involving their veteran players, the most notable of which is veteran sharpshooter Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic has drawn strong interest on the trade market from teams with playoff aspirations, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Los Angeles Lakers in the mix. However, Bogdanovic isn’t the only Pistons player drawing considerable interest from “playoff-caliber” teams.

Playoff-caliber teams have also reportedly set their sights on acquiring Alec Burks in a trade, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The Pistons, who acquired Burks from the New York Knicks in a salary dump this past offseason, are not in any rush to deal away the veteran guard. In fact, the Pistons are “expected” to exercise Burks’ $10.49 million team option should he remain with the team past the trade deadline.

Alec Burks is capable of providing his teams with a strong scoring punch off the bench. Through 30 games this season, Burks is averaging 14.0 points per game on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.7 percent from deep – a major boon for a team starved of shot creation and playmaking.

It’s not quite clear which teams have concrete interest in swinging a trade for Burks. Perhaps teams that lose out on Bojan Bogdanovic could view Burks as a backup plan. Still, Burks isn’t too bad a consolation prize. In addition, he definitely won’t cost as much as the Croatian sharpshooter would, with the Pistons holding out for an unprotected first-round pick in exchange for Bogdanovic’s services. This situation should gain more clarity in the coming weeks with the trade deadline fast approaching.