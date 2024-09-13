The Toronto Raptors' second-round draft pick Jonathan Mogbo has made NBA history after signing a multi-year shoe deal with the upstart shoe brand Serious Player Only. As the team continues to rebuild after trading OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks and Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers, Mogbo's new deal should help keep fans' eyes on the on-court product. That may be tough, though, as the Raptors finished 25-57 last season, which GM Masai Ujiri called “a shame.”

Per reports, Jonathan Mogbo's shoe deal makes him the first NBA player to sign a deal with Serious Player Only, a “performance basketball brand made by players for players.” The company has also built a strong “grassroots following with its well-received drop-in performance insole sneakers,” according to this post from Nick DePaula on X, formerly Twitter.

What's the deal with the Raptors rookie's historic deal?

Moreover, Jonathan Mogbo announced his Serious Player Only shoe deal through an Instagram post. While the sneaker brand is relatively new, their products have already seen NBA hardwood. For instance, former All-Star Victor Oladipo once wore their “Player 1” shoes.

The Raptors selected Mogbo with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 Draft, believing that the power forward's skillset could translate from college to the modern NBA where big men are expected to handle the ball and make plays for their teammates. Likewise, the team believes in his two-way abilities as an offensive threat and flexible defender, per a report from Aaron Rose for Sports Illustrated.

During his career with the San Francisco Dons, the six-foot-six forward averaged 14.2 points and 10.1 rebounds. Still, as typical of second-round picks, he might not see the floor much, as the Raps might send him down to their G League team to get some reps and adjust to NBA game speed. Moreover, they should want him to develop his offensive skills more, particularly his three-point shooting.

What makes Jonathan Mogbo's Serious Player Only deal historic is that he will be the only Raptors player to wear a shoe outside of the major shoe companies. Raptors stars Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes will wear Nikes, while Gradey Dick has a partnership with Adidas. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett and Chris Boucher are with Puma.

However, Fred VanVleet used to wear Li-Ning shoes during his time with the Raptors.

The future

In terms of basketball, the Raps might make Mogbo a valuable piece in the long-term, as they also signed Scottie Barnes to a five-year $224.9 million contract. Last season, Barnes put up 19.9 points, 6.1 assists, and 8.2 rebounds. At this point, the Raptors should also want to see if he can be their first option for a playoff push.

Immanuel Quickley also signed a five-year, $175-million extension with the Raptors, after averaging 18.6 points with 6.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds, shooting just a hair under 40% from three-point land. Meanwhile, RJ Barrett upped his game after the Knicks trade, scoring 21.8 points per game and shooting 55.3% from the field.

Can this budding trio thrust the Raptors back into the playoff picture?