Jason Kelce’s recent altercation with an unruly fan at the Penn State game has divided fans and sparked heated debates online. The Eagles star, known for his passion both on and off the field, found himself responding to a heckler’s homophobic remarks directed at his brother, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. When Kelce grabbed and smashed the fan’s phone, reactions poured in from all sides. Supporters commended him for standing up against hate, while others felt he crossed a line in his response. Among those supporting Kelce is former NBA player Rashad McCants, who believes Kelce acted appropriately under the circumstances, per TMZ.

McCants, a college basketball star with North Carolina who went on to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves, voiced his take on the incident during a conversation with TMZ Sports. To him, Kelce's actions were warranted, especially given the hostile comments aimed at his family. “He’s lucky Kelce didn’t punch him,” McCants remarked, expressing his view that the fan should consider himself fortunate the situation didn’t turn violent. In McCants' eyes, Kelce’s decision to smash the man’s phone rather than engage physically showed restraint. “He did what he felt was right in the moment,” he explained, highlighting Kelce’s choice to target “what they loved most”—their phone—instead of escalating the encounter further.

Jason and Travis Kelce Address the Fallout

On their “New Heights” podcast, Jason and Travis Kelce addressed the incident candidly, reflecting on the toll it’s taken on Jason since the altercation went viral. Travis offered a heartfelt defense of his brother, acknowledging the pressure Jason now faces in light of the backlash. While some critics accused Jason of feeding into the fan’s homophobic language by repeating the slur in frustration, Travis took a more sympathetic stance. He acknowledged the weight of public opinion and scrutiny Jason now carries, reminding listeners that his brother’s reaction stemmed from a place of deep hurt and loyalty.

Travis underscored his belief that Jason’s intentions came from a place of protection, even if the incident sparked intense controversy. “I know it’s weighing on you,” he told Jason on their podcast, expressing frustration over how such moments get magnified in the public eye. Jason Kelce, for his part, expressed regret for engaging with the heckler at all, admitting he wishes he hadn’t let the fan's words provoke him. Yet both brothers agreed that the hateful language used against Travis struck a nerve that many can understand, given the protectiveness family members often feel.

The incident remains under investigation, as law enforcement works to identify the man who provoked Kelce’s reaction. As of now, Kelce’s passionate response has sparked conversations far beyond the field, drawing both defenders and critics alike. For Rashad McCants and others, though, the Eagles star’s actions were a reflection of his loyalty—a split-second decision in the face of hateful words, and a reminder that sports stars, too, feel the impact of family insults and the pressure of the spotlight.