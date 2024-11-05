Jason Kelce broke his silence about his incident with a Penn State fan in which the former Philadelphia Eagle Center smashed the fan’s phone after he accosted him. The incident happened before the Ohio State vs. Penn State game as Kelce was walking the campus and the fan yelled homophobic slurs at him specifically referencing his brother Travis Kelce and his relationship with Taylor Swift.

“Hey, Kelce. How does it feel your brother’s a f—– dating Taylor Swift?” the fan shouted at him

Immediately, Kelce turned and grabbed the fan’s phone out of his hand and smashed it onto the sidewalk. Kelce was then yelled at the fan, “Who’s the f—– now?”

The fan involved was wearing a Penn State hoodie and looked to be recording Kelce on his phone before shouting the slur. This incident occurred as Kelce was heading to Beaver Stadium for an appearance on ESPN’s College Gameday.

Kelce said on ESPN’s Monday Night Football pre-game show saying, “I think everybody has seen on social media what happened this week,’ Kelce said. ‘Listen, I’m not happy with anything that took place. I’m not proud of it. In a heated moment I chose to greet hate with hate and I just don’t think that’s a productive thing, I really don’t. I don’t think it leads to discourse and it’s the right way to go about things. In that moment I fell down to a level that I shouldn’t have.

He continued, ‘The bottom line is, I try to live my life by the golden rule, that’s what I’ve always been taught; I try to treat people with common decency and respect, and I’m gonna keep doing that moving forward. Even though I fell short this week, I’m gonna do that moving forward and continue to do that.