The 2024 NFL season is almost here, and that means it’s time to crank up the fantasy football advice. There will be one of the top rookies on the field for Thursday night’s Ravens-Chiefs matchup, but certainly not an overvalued quarterback. But who are the best fantasy football candidates for start ‘em and sit ‘em for the Week 1 showdown?

At the top end of the start ‘em list is Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. The seventh-year veteran not only wants to get to the Super Bowl, he’s aiming to get near the level of Patrick Mahomes. And if he’s going to close the gap, it has to start this year. And if it has to start this year, it needs to start Thursday night.

First, we will look at the Ravens.

Start: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson primed for explosive start

First of all, the Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. They will get everybody’s best shot. That’s a given.

But no matter how good they are, the Chiefs are going to have letdowns this year. And this is the perfect setup for them to struggle. No, it’s not going to be a Ravens’ blowout, but Jackson should have a dynamic fantasy football evening.

Thanks to the addition of Derrick Henry, the Chiefs will need to pay attention to the rock-pounding running back. That will do two things: It will allow Jackson to break off a pair of 15-to-20-yard runs. Also, he will be able to use play action to hit big gainers down the field.

Remember, nobody has seen what the Ravens will look like with Henry and Jackson together. The Chiefs will have to feel their way through it. That’s going to be tough, and produce a big fantasy football night for Jackson.

Look for Jackson to account for at least four touchdowns, most likely with three passing and one rushing score. Give him 50-plus yards rushing and 250-plus passing. He is the No. 1 fantasy football start ‘em for this contest.

Start: WR Zay Flowers should bust out

Flowers looked good last season. And he expects more this year, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“I just want to have a better season,” Flowers said. “We've been working toward our main goal which is winning a championship. Last season was last season. I use it as fuel but it's a new season. If I think about that, then I'm going to mess myself up for this season.”

This will play out in dramatic fashion for Week 1. Flowers probably won’t have a ton of catches as Jackson will try to spread the ball around. Plus, the Ravens are going to run the ball. But Flowers will make up for it with two long gains, including one that goes the distance. It’s easy to see him finishing with close to 100 yards on just four or five catches to go along with at least one touchdown.

Sit: RB Derrick Henry won’t be overused early

Putting Henry on the “sit list” isn’t any kind of prediction about the kind of season he will have. But it makes sense that the Ravens aren’t going to give him the ball 25 times in the season opener, even if it is against the Chiefs.

The Ravens have a Super Bowl mentality this year, and saving Henry for December and Janaury makes all the sense in the world. That’s especially true because of his age. A ninth-year veteran, Henry is 30 years old. That's usually the drop-off age for running backs, especially for Henry and his 2,030 career rushing attempts.

Look for Henry to get decent work against the Chiefs, just not a fantasy football overload. But Henry certainly respects the Chiefs, accoridng to baltimoreravens.com.

“They are a great team, have been a great team for a while now,” Henry said. “Their defense is solid. I think they are solid from top to bottom, have willing tacklers. They are disruptive, so you just have to bring your A-game.”

Henry has done that against the Chiefs, rushing for 672 yards and eight touchdowns in six career games.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to have success when we've played them,” Henry said.

But this is a new stage in his career. A night where he gets 70 yards on 18 carries seems reasonable. If you want to buy into him getting into the end zone, and 13 fantasy football points is good enough, you could elevate him to a fringe start ‘em.

As for the Chiefs …

Start: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes should be solid

It’s not like Mahomes won’t be ready. He’s the only reason people give the Chiefs a legitimate chance to make NFL history this year. And he will ball out from a fantasy football perspective in prime time.

Mahomes has far more weapons than he had last season. The problem for him will be the Ravens rather nasty defense. Mahomes won’t be able to rip off big chunks consistently. However, look for him to hit one receiver for a long touchdown (see below).

Mahomes should hit for three touchdown passes and glide past the 300-yard mark.

Start: WR Xavier Worthy to make a splash?

OK, this is a little risky. It will be the first NFL game for the talented rookie. It’s not impossible that he would disappear. So the only reason to give Worthy a fantasy football start is because you think Mahomes will hit him for one long touchdown.

This is the type of game where Worthy could get a 50-plus-yard score and combine it with a couple of other catches for a 70-yard night. If your league awards a bonus for a long score — and if you have other fringe options with tough matchups — Worthy is a good play for a start.

Sit: RB Isaiah Pacheco could find things rough

Again, this is a one-night, tough-defensive matchup call. Pacheco should have another fine fantasy football season for the Chiefs.

But while the Ravens probably won’t have much luck keeping Mahomes under wraps, they probably will focus a lot of attention on slowing down Pacheco.

Pacheco could get fortunate and pick up a one- or two-yard touchdown run. But without that score, it probably won’t be a fun fantasy football evening for him.