There has been a lot of talk among the Baltimore Ravens about what running back Derrick Henry can accomplish this season. That includes Henry's yardage total for his first season with the team. But Henry already accomplished career rushing touchdown No. 100, according to a post on X by Kyle Phoenix.

“Derrick Henry scored rushing TD No. 100 of his career and is now in sole possession of No. 10 on the all-time rushing touchdown leaderboard, surpassing Barry Sanders (99).”

Ravens RB Derrick Henry sets mark with tough run

Henry set the mark in the first quarter, taking a handoff and bouncing off of weak-looking tackles by the Denver Broncos’ defense. He powered into the end to give his team a 7-0 lead.

Henry pushed his season touchdown total to 10 for the Ravens as he also edged closer to the 1,000-yard mark for 2024 in the team’s ninth game of the year. Henry already has a 2,000-yard season under his belt, coming in 2020 with the Tennessee Titans.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he knew his team would have its hands full with Henry, and said the Ravens can be tough to handle overall, according to denversports.com.

“They can be,” Payton said. “Part of it is, it kind of leads you off into the distance. As the season progresses, obviously the games begin to gain more significance. But certainly this will be our toughest challenge to date by far. This is a real, real good football team.”

Henry came into the NFL through the 2016 NFL Draft. The Titans got a bargain, grabbing the likely future Hall of Famer in the second round with pick No. 45 overall. After a modest couple of seasons, Henry burst into the spotlight with 1,509 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns in 2018. He is a four-time Pro Bowl performer and earned the AP offensive player of the year honor in the terrific 2020 season.