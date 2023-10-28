The Baltimore Ravens have had a strong start to their 2023 NFL season, sitting atop the AFC North. However, if they want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, they need to make a bold move before the trade deadline. That move should be to trade for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, who is rumored to be on the trade block. In this article, we will explore why the Ravens must go all-in for the Super Bowl and trade for Henry.

Baltimore Ravens' 2023 NFL Season So Far

The Ravens have had a pretty good campaign so far in 2023, with a record of 5-2. They currently lead the AFC North division. In their season opener, the Ravens defeated the Houston Texans 25-9, despite a somewhat shaky offensive performance. They then went 2-2 in their next four games before reeling in two dubs against the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions in the last couple of weeks.

Despite some injuries to key players, including a season-ending Achilles injury to running back JK Dobbins, the Ravens have continued to perform well. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a key player for the team, with over 1,600 passing yards and just three interceptions so far this season. The Ravens' defense has also been very strong, ranking No. 1 in points allowed per game and No. 2 in yards allowed per game. With a solid record and strong performances from key players, the Ravens are looking like a strong contender in the AFC North this season.

Derrick Henry's Career So Far

Meanwhile, Derrick Henry is a running back who currently plays for the Tennessee Titans. He was drafted in 2016 and spent his rookie season as a backup to veteran running back DeMarco Murray. He set a record for the most rushing yards in a single game (238) in the 2018 season, in the Week 14 game against the Jaguars. His performance got him the AFC Offensive Player of the Month in December 2018, and Derrick Henry established himself as a force to be reckoned with. Henry holds the franchise records for most career touchdowns and most career rushing scores. He became the franchise's second player (Earl Campbell) and the first since 1980 to win the NFL rushing title in 2019.

Here we will look at why the Baltimore Ravens must go all-in for the Super Bowl and trade for star running back Derrick Henry.

Titans on The Table

After the Titans traded Kevin Byard, it appears that every player on their roster is now available for trade. This includes star running back Derrick Henry. With Tennessee's current 2-4 season record and signs of an impending rebuild, the Titans could initiate this process by sending Henry to a contender like Baltimore.

The Titans find themselves at a crossroads. This is especially true following the trade of Byard to the Eagles. The new general manager, Ran Carthon, might have hinted that Tennessee is looking to sell assets.

The reality is that the Titans sit at the bottom of the AFC South and face the possibility of Ryan Tannehill's absence due to an ankle injury. This is in addition to having limited 2024 draft picks. As such, we think that the Titans will explore trade opportunities.

Henry, of course, has been the longtime face of the Titans' offense, could attract interest. This is especially true with Jonathan Taylor already secured and off the market. While it's not common to see top running backs traded, Henry could be the exception. As of now, he ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing yards for the season.

The Ravens Need a Running Back

The Ravens experienced a setback when their starting running back, JK Dobbins, suffered a season-ending injury before the season began. They've been relying on Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. Both of them have been serviceable but lack Derrick Henry's game-changing ability. Adding Henry to the Ravens' backfield would provide a dynamic running game, alleviating pressure on Lamar Jackson and the passing game.

Yes, the Ravens recently activated undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell and have seen decent production from their veteran committee. However, they might see the value of adding a three-down back capable of breaking off explosive plays to rejuvenate their offense. Currently, Baltimore's running backs rank 20th in rushing grade and are tied for 21st in forcing missed tackles. As of this writing, their longest rush of the season is at 22 yards.

Super Bowl Favorites

For the Ravens, Derrick Henry would be an excellent addition as they have long sought a running back of his caliber to complement Lamar Jackson's rushing abilities. This move would not only reduce the pressure on Jackson. It would also create one of the most electrifying quarterback-running back duos in the league.

Although the Ravens are already a strong team, acquiring Henry would catapult them to the status of Super Bowl favorites. His ability to dominate games would introduce a new dimension to the Ravens' offense, making it challenging for opposing defenses to strategize against them. With Henry in their backfield, the Ravens would genuinely contend for a Super Bowl victory.

Henry's Contract is Attainable

Derrick Henry is playing out the final year of his contract, and he is owed just $5.8 million for the remainder of the 2023 campaign. This makes his salary attainable for most franchises around the league, including the Ravens. While the Ravens would have to give up assets to acquire Henry, his contract would not be a hindrance to the team's salary cap situation.

Looking Ahead

The Baltimore Ravens have a strong team. However, if they want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl, they need to make a bold move before the trade deadline. That move should be to trade for Derrick Henry. He would give the Ravens a dynamic running game and make them Super Bowl favorites. Sure, the Ravens would have to give up assets to acquire Henry. However, his contract is attainable, and his presence would make the Ravens a legitimate threat to win the Super Bowl.