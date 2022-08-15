Ravens’ John Harbaugh reacts to possibility of facing Joe Flacco in Week 1

With Jets quarterback Zach Wilson suffering a knee injury in New York’s preseason opener, that opens the door for backup passer Joe Flacco to potentially step into the starting lineup until the second-year starter is back under center.

Wilson is reportedly expected to be out between two-to-four weeks, which could sideline him for the Jets’ Week 1 tilt against the Baltimore Ravens. If the former BYU product is out then Flacco will face his former team for the first time as a starting QB for another team.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh reacted on Monday to the possibility of facing the franchise’s former elite Super Bowl-winning star.

“He’s a Raven,” John Harbaugh told reporters during a press conference, via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “Once a Raven, always a Raven.”

Harbaugh added that the team has “a lot of respect for Joe” and what he’s done for the franchise.

What has Harbaugh seen since he was replaced by current superstar QB Lamar Jackson?

“He’s had some great moments,” Harbaugh said. “It’s been fun watching him, but it’ll be different when you play against him as an opponent.

The Ravens — and the Jets — have no idea who will be under center on Sept. 11 for the teams’ kickoff to the 2022 regular season, but Baltimore is preparing for anything.

“At this point and time, we’re preparing for players on the Jets … and (Joe) will be part of it.”

Flacco joined the Jets in 2020. He appeared in two games last season, throwing for 338 yards and three touchdowns in his limited playing time.