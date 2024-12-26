The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Houston Texans on Christmas Day, and Lamar Jackson has surpassed one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks in NFL history.

Jackson ran four times for 87 yards and one touchdown, and put the dagger in the Texans when he took off for a 48-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the Ravens' 31-2 win. He has racked up 6,110 rushing yards, passing Vick, who finished his 13-year career with 6,109.

“That's just God. He gets all the glory. I'm grateful. I'm thankful. And I've got a great group of guys that helping me,” per Sarah Ellison on X, formerly Twitter.

As Jackson continues another MVP caliber season, the Ravens star couldn't hold back emotions reaching the milestone.

“Lamar Jackson said he’s “grateful” in surpassing Michael Vick as the all-time rushing QB because “that’s a record that’s been around for a long time,” per Jamison Hensley on X, formerly Twitter.

Ravens' Lamar Jackson passes Michael Vick on Christmas Day

Jackson already was deemed one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever. Passing Vick has pinned that idea shut. The Ravens are on the cusp of another deep AFC run, and Jackson will have the opportunity to further his greatness.

Baltimore was stopped one game shy of the Super Bowl in 2023, but Jackson, along with one of the league's most lethal running backs in Derrick Henry could finally complete the quest.