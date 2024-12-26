The Baltimore Ravens are cruising to yet another victory on Christmas Day, as they are currently blowing out the Houston Texans 31-2 in the fourth quarter. Star quarterback Lamar Jackson is having his way with a very good Texans defense both on the ground and through the air.

Jackson's success using his legs has become a staple of the two-time NFL MVP's repertoire, and Wednesday has been no different. During the game, Jackson passed Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

The efficiency with which Jackson has broken Vick's record has been the most impressive part of it. Vick ran for 6,109 yards in 143 games in his career. Now, Jackson has surpassed that mark in just 102 games.

Jackson only has four carries in this game, but he has racked up 87 carries on those runs. He ripped one of them off for a 48-yard touchdown, further cementing himself as a candidate to be named the league's Most Valuable Player for a third time.

This is the second straight year that Jackson has showed out on Christmas Day after he carved up the San Francisco 49ers exactly a year ago in a game that went a long way towards securing his second MVP award. After a rough performance from Josh Allen on Sunday, maybe Jackson has done enough on a national stage to enter that conversation once again.

This win also moves the Ravens within one win of securing the AFC North title and earning a home game in the Wild Card Round of the AFC Playoffs. Baltimore got a little help from the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas morning, as the defending Super Bowl champs knocked off the Pittsburgh Steelers to break the tie at the top of the division.

The Ravens are playing their best football at the right time as they steamroll towards the playoffs in a couple of weeks. After a frustrating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Ravens have now won three games in a row against the New York Giants, the Texans and the Steelers, and have been impressive in all three contests.

The Ravens will close the season and fight for a division title next weekend against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns beat the Ravens earlier this season, but Jackson and company will feel good about their chances to get a win in that one.