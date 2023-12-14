Lamar Jackson got real on being in the MVP race again as the Baltimore Ravens look to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

With the Baltimore Ravens currently in line to have the No. 1 seed in the AFC, star quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the conversation to win the MVP award for the second time in his career, but he has his eyes set on winning a Super Bowl for the first time in his career.

“It's an honor just being acknowledged – to be conversation with great guys,” Lamar Jackson said, via Ryan Mink and Clifton Brown of baltimoreravens.com. “But I'm just trying to stay locked in trying to win, because I want another trophy (Lombardi).”

The Ravens arguably have their strongest team since Jackson took over the starting quarterback role in 2019, when he won the MVP award and Baltimore got upset in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs by the Tennessee Titans. Many thought the Ravens would continue that success in the coming years, but Jackson dealing with injuries to himself along with weak receiving groups since then has led to Baltimore not being in the Super Bowl conversation as much.

Now, with Jackson locked into a long-term contract and a better receiver group to throw to, the Ravens are back to being one of the top teams in the NFL.

The last four games are a gauntlet, but they will provide chances for the Ravens to make statements down the stretch. The last four games are against the Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Ravens get t he No. 1 seed in the AFC, they will have earned it. Jackson will have a great argument for the MVP award as well.