The Baltimore Ravens added a fourth quarterback to their roster on Tuesday, signing Malik Cunningham off the New England Patriots practice squad, per Adam Schefter. Cunningham joins a QB room in Baltimore led by Lamar Jackson, with backups Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson rounding out the depth chart.

Cunningham spent the entire season to this point with the Patriots, mostly on the practice squad. He appeared in one game, seeing the field for six snaps against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. The rookie sent a nice message to New England following his departure to Baltimore.

“I wanted to thank Mr Kraft and Coach Belichick for giving me the opportunity to play with the Patriots. I learned a lot from them,” Cunningham said, via Schefter. “I want to be a coach one day, so I would take notes from Coach Belichick because he’s one of the greatest of all time. I had great teammates in New England and built relationships that will last a lifetime. But I just feel like this is a good opportunity for me and I’m excited to be a Baltimore Raven.”

Cunningham reunites with Lamar Jackson after the pair were teammates with Louisville football in 2017. Cunningham took a redshirt year as a freshman while Jackson led the program to an 8-5 record in his final college season.

Though he's unlikely to get a shot under center for the Ravens, Cunningham can be a gadget-type of player for Baltimore. The Patriots lined him up as a quarterback, running back and wide receiver during the preseason but did not utilize him during the regular season, despite their consistent struggles to score on offense.

Ravens lose return man for regular season

To make room for Cunningham on the 53-man roster, the Ravens placed All-Pro return man Devin Duvernay on injured reserve with a back injury. He'll miss the remaining four games of the regular season but is expected to be ready for the playoffs, sources tell Ian Rapoport.

A Pro Bowl player in each of the last two seasons, Duvernay is fourth in the NFL in yards per punt return. His role in the offense dipped drastically this season with only nine targets and four receptions. He averaged 30 catches across his first three seasons.