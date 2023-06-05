Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson inked the biggest deal in NFL history this offseason, signing for five years and $260 million.

He earned MVP honors after the 2019 season. He is expected to perform at an incredibly high level now.

Tight end Mark Andrews, who joined the NFL in the 2018 season with Jackson, said he is doing so this offseason.

“His balls are incredible,” Andrews said, “and he's putting the balls on the money.”

Andrews had his best season with the Ravens in 2021, recording 107 catches for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns. He had 10 touchdowns in Jackson's 2019 MVP season.

The two are looking to team up for more this season.

Jackson missed the Ravens' last six games of the 2022 season, including their 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Wild Card, due to a PCL sprain.

Many felt if Jackson played in that game, the Ravens may have won and advanced far in the postseason.

Jackson is yet to reach the AFC Championship game. He is contending with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen at his position in the conference.

Mahomes is the best of the four, winning two MVPs and two Super Bowls in five years as a starter. Burrow has advanced to Super Bowl LVI and the AFC Championship game versus the Chiefs last season. Allen is also yet to reach the conference championship.

Jackson led the Ravens to an 8-4 record in 12 starts in 2022. He completed 203-of-326 passes (62.3 percent) for 17 touchdowns versus seven interceptions.

Lamar Jackson threw for a career-worst 13 interceptions during the 2021 season after he had back-to-back seasons with 26-plus touchdown passes. He led the NFL with 36 touchdown tosses in 2019.