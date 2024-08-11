The Baltimore Ravens saw everything they wanted to see from first-round draft pick Nate Wiggins in their preseason-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Wiggins, a cornerback out of Clemson, looked great on the first possession of his preseason debut, shutting down the Eagles’ receivers on three passes thrown in his direction.

Then they saw the one thing no team wants to see from its first-round pick. Wiggins went to the medical tent during the third quarter, favoring his right shoulder. A few minutes later, the team announced that Wiggins would miss the rest of the game with a shoulder injury.

“Source: An MRI revealed that #Ravens rookie CB Nate Wiggins’ shoulder injury is not as serious as initially feared — and he should be ready to play Week 1,” Schultz said on X, formerly Twitter. “Wiggins, the 1st-rounder out of Clemson, was excellent in his NFL debut Friday night, making a number of impressive plays.”

Although Wiggin's preseason could be over, it's great to hear he should be available when Baltimore opens its regular season. The Ravens and their biggest fan, Ronnie, are on a mission to win the Super Bowl, and Wiggins could be a big-time difference-maker in getting there.

What's expected of the Ravens this season?

Before they can dream of winning it all, Baltimore must win the AFC North, the toughest division in the NFL, to even reach the Super Bowl.

Last year, the Ravens took the AFC North for the first time since 2019, topping a division in which all four teams finished above .500 and three reached the postseason. The Cincinnati Bengals won the division in 2021 and 2022, while the Pittsburgh Steelers took the title four times from 2014 through 2020. The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, have never won the divisional crown.

But with how good the division is this season, there's much to like about the Ravens. Baltimore added future Hall of Fame running back Derrick Henry, who will pair well with reigning MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson. That duo of Jackson and Henry will fuel the Ravens on offense while their always fearsome defense slows down opponents. Baltimore should win the AFC North crown this year and could be on track to make it to the Super Bowl.