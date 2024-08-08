ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Philadelphia Eagles will head to Maryland to face the Baltimore Ravens in some preseason action on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium. We're in Baltimore sharing our NFL odds series and making an Eagles-Ravens prediction and pick for the preseason opener.

The Eagles added Saquon Barkley in the offseason but will likely not use him in the preseason opener. Mekhi Becton is also new to town and may replace the retired Jason Kelce on the offensive line. Meanwhile, the Eagles also added wide receiver DeVante Parker and linebacker Devin White, who might play a series or two in the preseason opener.

The Ravens added Derrick Henry in the offseason. However, we might not see Henry or Lamar Jackson in the preseason opener. There were not many additions for the Ravens this past season. Moreover, they lost running back Gus Edwards, outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, and linebacker Patrick Queen to free agency.

Why The Eagles Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Eagles are loaded on offense. Yet, the players we will likely see will probably be backups, including a competition for the backup quarterback. Jalen Hurts may not play in this game. Therefore, the backups will shine.

Kenny Pickett moved across the state from Pittsburgh to Pennsylvania and will now be the top contender for the backup quarterback role behind Jalen Hurts. Additionally, we will see what Tanner McKee and Will Grier can do in this game.

Kenneth Gainwell, who has been one of the rotating backs for a few years, might get a lot of reps in this one. Likewise, Will Shiplet and Lew Nichols will get some chances to run the ball. Fifth-round draft pick Ainias Smith gets his first opportunity to show what he can do as a wide receiver. Also, John Ross may get some reps in this one. Other players we will see catch passes include Johny Watson, Austin Watkins Jr., and Britain Covey.

The defense will see who can make some strides and earn a spot on the roster. Josh Sweat will wreak havoc in this one and will likely attempt to make a case for himself for a better spot on this roster. Meanwhile, others like Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Jalyx Hunt will also be ready to produce.

The Eagles will cover the spread if they can establish a solid running game and control the clock. Then, they need to prevent the Ravens from doing the same to them.

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Ravens look to stay healthy this season and make another run back to the AFC Title Game. Because of this, they might be extra cautious about preseason games.

With Jackson out, Josh Johnson, Devin Leary, and Emory Jones will get plenty of reps. While Jackson stayed relatively healthy last season, he also has a checkered injury history. That means the battle between these backup quarterbacks will be more important.

Justice Hill likely gets a chance to cement his role as the backup running back, a spot in which he currently holds the lead. Meanwhile, Rsaheen Ali will also get a chance to show what he can do.

We likely won't see the top receivers play that much, if at all. Thus, we likely will see Devontez Walker, Devonte Harty, and Malik Cunningham. Russell Gage also may make a play or two. Furthermore, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar will likely split the tight-end reps in this preseason opener.

With all the losses on defense, there will be more eyes on the depth. Considerably, there may be a player from this game who emerges and maybe even starts later in the season. Defensive end Broderick Washington could make a statement in this game. Likewise, Deadrin Senat has a chance to make some noise.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins leads a secondary that is still stout. Ultimately, he could cement himself as the top backup in the secondary and maybe give the Ravens extra strength.

The Ravens will cover the spread if they can pound the rock and move the chains. Then, they need to control the flow of the game and not allow the Eagles to win.

Final Eagles-Ravens Prediction & Pick

This could be a Super Bowl preview and certainly a game that would be much more intriguing during the regular season, given the exceptional abilities of their starting quarterbacks. The Eagles have a slight edge in the current odds. Subsequently, we believe they are certainly capable of winning with the depth they have. The Ravens don't have nearly the same depth as the Eagles and seem like a top-heavy team. This gives the Eagles the edge.

Final Eagles-Ravens Prediction & Pick: Philadelphia Eagles: -1.5 (-105)