The Baltimore Ravens made a splash during the beginning of the NFL's free agency period where they added star running back Derrick Henry to an already explosive offense. He was on the NFL Network's show “The Insiders” where he talked about his excitement level with joining the Ravens and especially star quarterback in Lamar Jackson.
After spending eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Henry signed a two-year, $16 million deal with Baltimore where he received $9 million in guaranteed money. He said that the move to the Ravens made sense as he loves “their style of play, their culture, and the physicality.”
“I felt like it made sense for me as well. I love their style of play, their culture, and the physicality they can play with as well,” Henry said. “I've been going against them for the last couple of years and I'm excited to be in the building to meet everybody, can't wait to be a part of the team and my new teammates and get adapted to how they do things and help in any way, lead in any way and be the best team I can be.”
"I love their style of play, their culture, and the physicality they play with as well."@KingHenry_2 knows he is a perfect fit with Lamar Jackson and the @ravens 💪 pic.twitter.com/MS844G5WOZ
Henry talks about the prospects of playing with Lamar Jackson
Last season with the Titans, Henry rushed for 1,167 yards (second in the league) to go with 12 touchdowns as he averaged 4.2 yards per carry. He's now joining a team that is already known for their rushing ability led by the aforementioned Jackson as Henry expressed that he is “excited” to play with Baltimore “with how dynamic he is” as he won the MVP award this past season.
“I'm excited to be able to play with Lamar with how dynamic he is, in the past years you'd always looked at who are teams' leading rusher and always knew the Ravens would be No. 1. and always wanted to pass them but never could,” Henry said. “So, definitely excited to be a part of that. Be an added piece to this offense and help this teams in any way possible with my ability and how I play so definitely excited to play with Lamar and everybody else in this organization.”
The move to Baltimore was a “no-brainer” for Henry
Henry will be wearing the No. 22 with the Ravens as he has been wearing that same number since his first season with Tennessee. For the University of Alabama product, he said during his introductory press conference that going to Baltimore was a “no-brainer” according to NFL.com.
“A no-brainer for me. This is where I knew I wanted to be,” Henry said. “I love the style, the physicality they play with on all three phases. I feel like it fits my style of play, as well. It was really a no-brainer. Just trying to figure out the business side of things, glad we were able to get it figured out.”
“I definitely wanted to be somewhere that had a solid foundation,” Henry continued. “This foundation has been set for a very long time. They compete every year and always in the conversation. I wanted to be somewhere where I'm surrounded by great talent, have a great quarterback and great players around him as well.”
The Ravens obtain the 30-year old star as they only improve their already exciting offense and team led by head coach John Harbaugh. They are looking to get over the hump after losing in the AFC Championship game last season to the Kansas City Chiefs after obtaining the No. 1 seed.