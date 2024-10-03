One of the more iconic sneakers of the 1990's has recently seen a reemergence as Colorado Buffaloes' Head Coach Deoin Sanders continues his partnership with Nike in returning some of his classic signature silhouettes. After a hyped release surrounding the revamped Nike Air DT Max '96, we'll see yet another colorway return for the inaugural Nike Air Diamond Turf.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike Air Diamond Turf line was created for Sanders in 1993 to celebrate his role as a dual-sport athlete. In accordance with the astroturf fields that were widely used during the time, Nike created a mid-cut turf shoe meant for performance on both football and baseball fields.

Deion's popularity across all sports grew and the marketing campaign Nike put behind him was extensive. The Diamond Turf line spanned five signature models including several spin-offs and setting the stage for the eventual Nike Air Griffey line. Come 2025, we'll see a classic sneaker in the Diamond Turf line return, paying homage to one of Sanders' previous teams.

Nike Air Diamond Turf “Ravens”

The Nike Air Diamond Turf returns as a dynamic silhouette built with the feel of a cleat, boot, and sneaker all in mind when looking at the unique structure. The shoes feature a chunky outsole with treaded outsoles made from gripping turf. This particular pair looks to have all-black suede uppers, complemented by the signature strap across the midfoot sporting a white Nike logo. The shoes will also feature a hit of gold mesh material with hits of purple peaking through the outsole.

The shoes originally came out nine years before Sanders would eventually play for the Baltimore Ravens in 2004-05, but the black/purple colorway would hit retailers officially in 2010. This will be their first rerelease since then as Nike continues to resurrect the Diamond Turf line to what it once was.

While a release date has yet to be officially announced, the Nike Air Diamond Turf “Ravens” is expected to drop during the summer months of 2025. They'll come with a retail tag of $150 and should come in full family sizing. Keep it locked with our Sneakers news to keep up with the upcoming release.